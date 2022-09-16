Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), sitting on a narrow lead in his reelection race despite a gargantuan war chest, even as he positions himself to run for president, went on a headline-hogging adventure in anti-immigration demagoguery this week, luring some 50 migrants onto two airplanes Wednesday in Texas; lying to them about their destination; flying them to the island of Martha’s Vineyard; and then gloating about his flimflammery on Fox News.

Many politicians exploit human beings for political gain, but Mr. DeSantis’s burlesque subverts even the low standards in modern American politics. By enlisting asylum seekers as unwitting propaganda dupes, Florida’s governor demonstrates nothing more than his own callousness.

His theatrics taunted President Biden for a spike in unauthorized crossings at the southwestern border, sending migrants to a summer vacation haunt for liberal elites. Goading elites is rich coming from Mr. DeSantis, graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School. But his facile sound bites — in December he said the “border would be secure the next day” if migrants were sent to Martha’s Vineyard — is catnip for right-wing media.

First, Mr. DeSantis persuaded Florida’s legislature to authorize $12 million to transport undocumented immigrants from Florida — the apparent funding source for Wednesday’s flights. Then, apparently loath to hoodwink migrants too close to home — some Sunshine State voters, many of them immigrants themselves, might have taken offense — he reached into Texas, recruited about 50 Venezuelans from a shelter in San Antonio, and flew them to Martha’s Vineyard via Florida on false pretenses. They were told they were heading to Boston, where they would receive jobs and housing; Martha’s Vineyard, which sits off the coast of Cape Cod, is about 100 miles south of Boston.

Mr. DeSantis informed no island officials before the arrival of the group, which included at least four children under the age of 9, but he spared no stage-managing expense. A videographer was on hand to record the planes’ arrival, and footage was later distributed to Fox News and other media outlets.

None of the migrants had in mind Massachusetts as their final destination — some mentioned Colorado or New York — and most were unsure where they had landed. Their well-being was not the point. Like fellow GOP governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have been busing thousands of migrants to New York and D.C., Mr. DeSantis issued sound bites about sending migrants to so-called sanctuary destinations.

But if the governor imagined that the locals, faced with Spanish-speaking newcomers, would choke on their foie gras, he was mistaken. In fact, many of the island’s year-round residents are firefighters, teachers and other middle-class individuals, including immigrants. In the event, islanders rallied to help when the migrants arrived, enlisting local teens from an AP Spanish high school class to translate. The migrants were treated humanely.

It’s possible the governor’s stunt ran afoul of federal law – fraud is one possibility; human trafficking is another. What’s not in doubt is his cruelty.

