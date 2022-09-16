Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The threat of losing his law license might be the least of Jeffrey Bossert Clark’s problems. Clark is the environmental lawyer who came just one contentious Oval Office meeting away from being installed as attorney general in the waning days of the Trump administration. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In June of this year, his home was searched by armed agents of the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General and his electronic devices seized as part of a criminal investigation into false statements, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The next month, the D.C. bar launched disciplinary proceedings against him.

Even with all that, Clark’s astonishing, over-the-top response to the D.C. bar probe, released Monday, offers jarring new evidence of how bonkers the man who almost became attorney general actually is.

Clark was assistant attorney general for environment and natural resources and who, in the final weeks of the Trump administration, was put in charge of the civil division. President Donald Trump wanted him in the top job because Clark — unlike the rest of the department’s hierarchy — was eager and willing to pursue Trump’s false claims that he had won the election.

Advertisement

Attorney General William P. Barr, before resigning in December 2020, asserted that there was no evidence of election fraud sufficient to affect the results. Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general, and Richard Donoghue, the acting number two, agreed with that conclusion.

Follow Ruth Marcus 's opinions Follow Add

This didn’t deter Clark, although it was far outside his job description. He drafted a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials asserting that the department had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states,” and urging them to call the legislature into special session.

Rosen and Donoghue refused to sign, telling Clark there was no such evidence; Clark persisted to the point of telling Rosen that Trump would name Clark as attorney general in his place so the letter could be sent. The whole scheme was derailed only after Trump was confronted with threats of mass resignations at the Justice Department.

Advertisement

Enter, months later, D.C. bar authorities. In June, the bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel found that the Georgia letter contained numerous false statements and thereby violated ethics rules prohibiting lawyers from engaging in “conduct involving dishonesty” and “conduct that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice.”

The Clark letter, says the bar’s complaint, “stated that the Department of Justice had ‘identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.' This statement was false. The Department was aware of no allegations of election fraud in Georgia that would have affected the results of the presidential election.”

This is an unusual, even aggressive, use of the bar’s disciplinary power. For one thing, the Clark-to-Kemp letter wasn’t sent. The ethics rules cover attempts to engage in unethical conduct, and Clark’s relentless efforts to submit a document he had been told was false could fall within their ambit. Still, reaching inside the Justice Department’s internal disputes to police the conduct of lawyers is a major step.

Advertisement

Moreover, the criminal investigation of Clark is still unfolding, along with a probe by the Justice Department inspector general. After the Watergate scandal, some Nixon administration officials lost their law licenses, but those actions generally occurred in the aftermath of criminal prosecutions.

So, Clark may have some serious arguments to make in response to the bar complaint, which will now be reviewed by a disciplinary board. Instead, he submitted an answer, the public version of which is partly redacted, consisting of 54 “defenses,” one more outlandish than the next. It was signed by, among others, Catholic University law professor Robert A. Destro, who served as an assistant secretary of state during the Trump administration and who on Jan. 6 met at the State Department with two leading election deniers.

The document reads like something the Federalist Society would submit if it had created an artificial intelligence program to draft legal pleadings. The bar doesn’t have authority to discipline Clark because that “would intrude on the President’s exclusive and unreviewable authority over federal criminal and civil investigations occurring during his term of office.” The bar can’t act “because the President has an absolute right to seek legal and other forms of advice as to the discharge of his responsibilities under the Take Care Clause.”

Advertisement

Disciplining Clark “would intrude on the President’s exclusive and unreviewable authority to remove and appoint senior officials of the Department of Justice.” It would violate the separation of powers, the supremacy clause, the confrontation clause, the equal protection clause, the due process clause and the prohibition against bills of attainder.

Also, he argues, it would trample on executive privilege, law enforcement privilege, the major questions doctrine, the political question doctrine, Clark’s “official immunity” and his freedom of speech. The Senate’s acquittal of Trump at his second impeachment bars the charges. Even Hunter Biden’s laptop makes a surprise appearance.

This is the constitutional equivalent of throwing a large pot of spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks. “Many of his defenses are frivolous, garbage, wacky,” said Washington University law professor Kathleen Clark, an expert on legal ethics.

This man was almost attorney general — in fact, in his pleading, he argues that he was, for a brief spell. Watch this space — and beware a second Trump administration.

GiftOutline Gift Article