I just want to applaud Marcus Pennell for having the courage to speak out — and I greet him at the start of what will no doubt be a brilliant career [“My high school paper published a ‘pride’ issue. Then we got canceled.,” op-ed, Sept. 11].
Thirty years later, I received the Magid Award from the writers’ organization PEN International for editing Agni, which was described as “one of America’s, and the world’s most significant literary journals.” It celebrates its 50th birthday this month.
Mr. Pennell, keep going!
Askold Melnyczuk, Medford, Mass.