I just want to applaud Marcus Pennell for having the courage to speak out — and I greet him at the start of what will no doubt be a brilliant career [“ My high school paper published a ‘pride’ issue. Then we got canceled. ,” op-ed, Sept. 11].

Back in 1972, the administrators of Cranford High School in New Jersey censored an editorial I had written. In response, a group of us got together and launched Agni as a mimeographed “underground” newspaper — because, as A.J. Liebling noted in the New Yorker, in 1960, “freedom of the press is limited to those who own one.”