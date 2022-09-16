The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Here’s a lesson for young student journalists

September 16, 2022 at 1:44 p.m. EDT
I just want to applaud Marcus Pennell for having the courage to speak out — and I greet him at the start of what will no doubt be a brilliant career [“My high school paper published a ‘pride’ issue. Then we got canceled.,” op-ed, Sept. 11].

Back in 1972, the administrators of Cranford High School in New Jersey censored an editorial I had written. In response, a group of us got together and launched Agni as a mimeographed “underground” newspaper — because, as A.J. Liebling noted in the New Yorker, in 1960, “freedom of the press is limited to those who own one.”

Thirty years later, I received the Magid Award from the writers’ organization PEN International for editing Agni, which was described as “one of America’s, and the world’s most significant literary journals.” It celebrates its 50th birthday this month.

Mr. Pennell, keep going!

Askold Melnyczuk, Medford, Mass.

