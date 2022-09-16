Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Randy Clarke is general manager and chief executive of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Since I took the helm of America’s transit system and began asking customers, staff and stakeholders about Metro, I’ve heard tremendous support for our system as the region’s opportunity connector. Everyone wants us to deliver safe, frequent, reliable transit. The frequent questions are: What can be done about fare evasion, when is the Silver Line extension opening, when are the newest rail cars coming back and what can be done about funding Metro?

A few immediate actions to get the basics right are already making a difference on customer communications, cleanliness and service.

On Sept. 12, we ramped up the number of 7000-series (7K) trains in service per day. These are our newest and most reliable rail cars, and we are improving wait times to 10 minutes or less for most customers on all lines. In the core of the system, Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains will operate as often as every four minutes. The legacy cars that have been restored and well-maintained will continue to keep customers moving until all new rail cars return.

The newest cars are the most dependable in Metro’s history and are four times less likely to become disabled. The new inspection process that received Washington Metrorail Safety Commission concurrence this summer followed 24,000 inspections of 234 cars without any nonconforming wheel measurements. We based our plan on an analysis of 860,000 miles of travel with this train type, roughly the equivalent of 13,438 trips around the Beltway. Overall, the 7K fleet has traveled more than 400 million miles serving customers.

At the same time, we are taking important steps toward opening the Silver Line extension to Ashburn via Dulles International Airport, with final testing and employee training, and emergency drills in Fairfax and Loudoun counties. We are on schedule to seek concurrence on safety certification from the WMSC next month, and we continue to advance our new Potomac Yard station on the Yellow and Blue lines.

We are moving forward on our aggressive capital program, restoring Orange Line stations for our customers with new slip-resistant tiles, brighter LED canopy lighting, lighted handrails, passenger information displays and phone chargers. The station modernization program that began with platform rebuilding represents a billion-dollar investment in the system. That continues with the Yellow Line tunnel rehabilitation between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations — among the oldest sections of the system — to ensure their use for decades to come. Though we understand the challenge that presents to our customers, we are adding additional Blue Line trains to provide rail alternatives, including bus shuttles, bike share and free commuter trains from our partners at Virginia Railway Express.

The capital improvement program reflects the region’s commitment to maintaining and improving your community’s $100 billion transit asset. The question of how best to fund Metro is an important one that requires thought leadership and extensive community input. It begins with “What do we want Metro to be?” Together with our board of directors, who represent our regional governing jurisdictions and the federal government, we are developing a strategic transformation that will address our funding future, fare policy and service equity and frequency, which we look forward to talking with customers about over the next several months to help us set Metro’s goals.

In the near term, we are supporting returning customers with more rapid social media engagement, and extended customer service hours Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For frequent, new and visiting customers, we are piloting new signage, beginning with putting service information at street level at Metro Center. We are also going to test way-finding signage to the new Dulles station in 33 stations and seek feedback from the community.

Customer satisfaction starts with safety and security. We are enhancing police visibility, with officers riding trains and buses more frequently and regularly. We have more than 8,000 cameras that are monitored, keeping watch on the system. Also, the details matter to customers. We’ve embarked on a “clean sweep” program focused on rail stations and bus transit centers to repair lights, clean windowpanes, clean granite and tile floors, remove graffiti, pressure-wash benches and bus shelters, painting and other housekeeping — all in seven weeks. We are also piloting various fare gate modifications, among other efforts, to address customer concerns with fare evasion.

Everyone at Metro is focused on providing the excellent experience our customers and the region need and deserve. We are keeping customers at the center of everything we do. Operating safely isn’t a choice. It’s either safe or we won’t do it. I am empowering all staff members to own our service outcomes and to proudly represent America’s transit system.

As you travel the region this fall, I hope you will choose Metro. We beat traffic and gas prices, and we fight climate change. Though I am privileged to be the general manager, it’s your Metro, so please let us know how we can serve you better.

