You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. LONDON — For the queen who outlasted all previous queens, mourners have formed the queue to end all queues. A line nearly five miles long snakes across this city, zigzagging from Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth II lies in state, across the Thames and down to Southwark Park in southeast London. The queue is massive yet mythical; it has an official YouTube tracker, government Twitter guidance, multiple hashtags, wristbands and rules, yet every experience might differ.

The line is both a destination and a journey, a human manifestation of order and good manners. There are bag drops, portable bathrooms and water stations but no chairs allowed. Officials initially warned the wait might be up to 30 hours. The heavens opened here Tuesday night, with rain pouring down for hours. And still, the people wait.

“This is what we do,” one woman whispered to me Thursday night, as we climbed the steps of Westminster Hall after creeping forward for about eight hours. “We queue.”

The queue from this point in Bermondsey is approximately seven hours, we were just told.

“It’s definitely worth it,” said the man behind me. pic.twitter.com/Nt0HrxXE93 — Autumn Brewington (@Autumnsan1) September 15, 2022

One woman would have been satisfied seeing the flowers at Green Park but decided to pay respects with her friend. One veteran set out with his necktie and four service medals in his (small) backpack. Outside Westminster Hall, just after midnight, he affixed his awards to his shirt to be properly attired for one final salute to The Boss. Had they known precisely how long the wait might be, some confessed, they would have begged off. But eight or nine hours, yes, they could do that for the queen.

When I got a wristband, marking my official inclusion in the line, at 6:05 p.m. Thursday (after nearly two hours' walking already), an official said we had seven hours to go. As we lurched forward in fits and starts, I asked the people around me what had brought them to the queue. Conversation ranged and waned; people discussed family vacations, school starts, work experiences. Occasionally, chats would turn to the royal family. Pauses were punctuated by snacks. Talk of Liz Truss. Boris Johnson. More and more and more Boris Johnson. And then we would come back to the queen.

One man spoke of singing the national anthem in Cub Scouts, and how this would be his final homage. Another person said passing by the coffin would make the queen’s death real — despite all the news reports, it was hard to imagine a world without this presence with which she had grown up. Another woman admired the queen’s Christian approach to life and simply sought to pay her respects.

At the entrance to Westminster Hall, the line pauses and divides, parting new friends. It took seven minutes to pass through the medieval hall, the silence pronounced as people slowly filed by the raised catafalque, some bowing heads, others closing their eyes.

On Friday, the line — now including retired soccer star David Beckham — reached capacity, with officials temporarily closing it. This raises the question, my colleague Annabelle Timsit wrote, of whether there will be a line to join the line.

Maybe that’s something only Britons can appreciate.

After hours of waiting, people described to The Post's Whitney Leaming what it was like to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state on Sept. 15. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard, Whitney Leaming/The Washington Post)

Overnight odyssey: The queue reopened Friday evening, with waits predicted at more than 24 hours. Here, people describe their experience seeing Queen Elizabeth II lie in state.

Private burial: Further details about the queen’s internment have been released. After Monday’s state funeral, the late monarch’s coffin will be taken in a public procession to Windsor, where there will be a committal service at St. George’s Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds. A private family service will be held Monday evening, after which the queen and her late husband, Prince Philip, will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

Watch The Post’s live coverage of the state funeral and other public proceedings here on Monday, starting at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Barkingham Palace: “Historically, the dogs of great rulers are majestic beasts of the hunt: athletic, intelligent and slightly intimidating,” writes Maura Judkis. “Or, the dogs of royalty are the opposite: tiny, decorative fluffs for fancy, silky laps. ... And then there are Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis.”

#NotMyKing: Amid public mourning over the queen’s death and sympathy for her royal relatives, writes Adam Taylor, the British monarchy is facing something else uncomfortable: scrutiny.

Wales whistle-stop: King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, headed to Cardiff, Wales, on Friday for a service honoring the late queen. Wales was the last stop on Charles’s inaugural tour as sovereign — dubbed “Operation Spring Tide” — to visit each of the four countries of the United Kingdom ahead of the state funeral Monday. (Fun fact: Charles was Prince of Wales for more than 64 years, a record. The title is traditionally — but not automatically — held by male heirs to the British throne.)

Later Friday, the king and his three siblings (Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward) will participate in the Vigil of the Princes, briefly standing watch around their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. On Saturday, some of the late queen’s grandchildren will also participate. There had been much speculation about whether Andrew and Prince Harry, both of whom served in the British military, would wear ceremonial uniforms. Neither, after all, is a “working” royal now, undertaking duties on behalf of the family. But it was reported some days ago that Andrew would be permitted an exception as a mark of respect to the queen; now, we’re hearing that at Charles’s invitation, Harry, too, will wear a uniform. Both developments are reminders that the last thing the palace wants this week is any focus on family conflicts. (Here’s a Post backgrounder on royal family scandals.)

People waited in queues for more than seven hours overnight to see Queen Elizabeth II lie in state at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14. (Video: Alexa Juliana Ard, Karla Adam/The Washington Post)

“I really want to come and say goodbye to her.” London correspondent Karla Adam joined the queue of mourners to pass by the queen’s coffin on Wednesday night, shortly after Westminster Hall opened to the public. Here’s a two-minute look at her hours-long journey in the line.

Colonialism is part of the queen's legacy for indigenous Australians, Rachel Pannett and Michael E. Miller write from Sydney. From the mid-1800s until 1970, about two decades into Elizabeth's reign, "government officials rounded up children — especially those of mixed White and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander ethnicity." Many were forcibly sent to boarding schools and church-run missions. A 1997 government report estimated that 1 in 3 Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families. They became known as the "stolen generations." Debate continues about whether the queen was responsible for past wrongs and the inequities many First Nations people still face.

