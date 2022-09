In his Sept. 13 op-ed, “ The opinions of a prince are unwanted from a king ,” Eugene Robinson wrote that for Charles III to be monarch, he must stop thinking, that monarchs have a choice between thinking and wearing the crown.

He is, of course, right. The British monarchy is a stage occupied by overpaid actors; an illusion that satisfies because it presents to some people a picture of a time long past. It pretends that subjects enjoy being subject.