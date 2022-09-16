It’s difficult to say whether the timing or the tone of Karen Attiah’s Sept. 12 op-ed, “We must speak the ugly truth about the queen,” was more repugnant. As an Irish American whose forebears suffered under British rule in Ireland, I fully understand the ethical and moral failings of Queen Victoria and British imperial policies there and elsewhere around the world. I fully understand the ethical and moral failings of the United States’ quasi-imperialistic policies since its founding. What Ms. Attiah should take a deep dive into is Nigeria’s imperialistic history, in particular that of the Benin Empire, from 1180 to 1897. That former West African empire had a proclivity for supporting the slave trade, depopulation and human sacrifice.