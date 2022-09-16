The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Debates on the queen and imperialism continue

September 16, 2022 at 1:42 p.m. EDT
Queen Elizabeth II inspects men of the newly renamed Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, on Feb. 2, 1956, at Kaduna Airport, Nigeria. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images)

It’s difficult to say whether the timing or the tone of Karen Attiah’s Sept. 12 op-ed, “We must speak the ugly truth about the queen,” was more repugnant. As an Irish American whose forebears suffered under British rule in Ireland, I fully understand the ethical and moral failings of Queen Victoria and British imperial policies there and elsewhere around the world. I fully understand the ethical and moral failings of the United States’ quasi-imperialistic policies since its founding. What Ms. Attiah should take a deep dive into is Nigeria’s imperialistic history, in particular that of the Benin Empire, from 1180 to 1897. That former West African empire had a proclivity for supporting the slave trade, depopulation and human sacrifice.

Let’s have equal-opportunity criticism of history’s empires, evil or otherwise.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

William E. Fallon, Gaithersburg

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Queen Elizabeth II
U.K. in mourning
Reflecting on the British monarchy

1/2

End of carousel

After all those flattering articles and commentaries on Queen Elizabeth II, it was refreshing to read Karen Attiah’s Sept. 12 op-ed. What she mentioned was just a small sample of the evil of the British Empire. She didn’t even mention, for example, the millions of people who died of famine in India in 1943 because of the empire’s policies.

This country fought a revolution against empire; we fought the War of 1812 against the British; and the British wanted to dissolve the United States by supporting the Confederate side in the Civil War. So, congratulations for allowing the truth about the evil British Empire to at least slip out a little.

Stuart Lewis, Leesburg

With so much euphoria about the queen’s legacy, Karen Attiah’s Sept. 12 op-edserved as a reminder of the legacy of slavery established by the British colonialists who relied on slave labor to raise tobacco, sugar cane, etc.

Lucio D’Andrea, Lake Ridge, Va.

Loading...