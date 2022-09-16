Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It was unfortunate that Sally Jenkins chose to write in her Sept. 1 Sports column, “Her utter sovereignty on full display, this icon isn’t going anywhere,” that no “tennis historian can possibly still cite Margaret Court, with her dusty-paper 24 Grand Slam titles … in the same sentence with Williams.” Jenkins could have given Serena Williams the adulation she richly deserves without denigrating the achievements of another great women’s tennis champion.

Thomas E. Walton, Silver Spring

Multiple cheers to The Post for its superb treatment of tennis star Serena Williams’s swan song. The beautiful Sept. 3 front-page picture and the accompanying Sally Jenkins column (and its headline), “If this was Serena’s finale, she exits with a fight befitting a champ,” were journalism at its best.

Arthur E. Rowse, Chevy Chase

Putting Mays’s last year in context

The Sept. 5 Sports article “Pujols defies age — and specter of Mays in twilight” rightfully celebrated St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols’s recent reversal to previous form as he concludes his career. But I question the reference to Willie Mays being a “textbook case of an athlete staying on too long.”

Mays’s return to New York was a contribution that is best measured in ways other than productivity in his own personal statistics. In the 2020 book “24: Life Stories and Lessons From the Say Hey Kid” by Willie Mays and John Shea, Jerry Koosman is quoted as saying, “It pumped up the whole club when we got Willie.” Ed Kranepool noted, “The excitement and electricity he generated in the stadium, it was something you couldn’t replace.”

The Mets came within one game of winning the 1973 World Series. Perhaps some of the intangible benefits of having Mays on the club were key to the team’s success in his final year. Still, he delivered the game-winning hit in Game 2. And we will never know whether one of the most magical moments in baseball history would have happened had he been chosen to pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Game 7 when the Mets trailed, 5-2, with two outs and two on base.

Jeffrey B. Freedman, New York

Advice on streaming options was lacking

In attempting to explore today’s ever expanding and bewildering TV options, the Sept. 5 Capital Business article “Not sure how to watch TV these days? You’ve got options.” managed to miss an entire vital category: streaming services offering live broadcast and cable channels.

By never once mentioning giants YouTubeTV (different from YouTube), Hulu with live streaming (not just stand-alone Hulu), Sling TV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream ($35 to $70 monthly) — the No. 1 alternatives for consumers looking to cut the cord — the article provided insufficient advice.

Harvey Solomon, Takoma Park

The writer has worked in and covered the cable television industry for more than 25 years.

Setting the record straight on declawing

The Sept. 6 “Loose Parts” comic strip was horrifying. It is impossible to fathom such an editorial misstep in publishing this insensitive wink at the brutal and inhumane practice of declawing cats.

Many states in the United States and many countries have outright banned declawing. The Humane Society of the United States “opposes declawing except for the rare cases when it is necessary for medical purposes, such as the removal of cancerous nail bed tumors.” The Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals both describe this procedure as “the amputation of the last bone of each toe.” Further, the Humane Society states, “If performed on a human being, it would be like cutting off each finger at the last knuckle.”

Ann Rossilli, Bethesda

Don’t be part of the misinformation on abortion, please

I was extremely disturbed by the lack of precision in the use of the term “abortion drugs” in the Sept 2 Metro article “Fired nurse in N.Va. files suit.” The two drugs mentioned, Plan B and Ella, are not abortion drugs. These medications are in the category of emergency contraception and reduce the risk of pregnancy after unprotected intercourse if taken within 120 hours. The article should have included more details regarding the difference between emergency contraception and oral medications that are given to induce abortion, called “medication abortion,” which the fired nurse practitioner was never asked to provide.

Medication abortion happens only after a pregnancy has been confirmed by a blood or urine test or ultrasound, which can occur 11 to 12 days after the episode of unprotected intercourse at the earliest. The process involves taking oral medications to induce an abortion.

According to its website, Minute Clinic does not offer medication abortion. It offers only contraceptive consultation and prescription of contraceptive pills and injections. It doesn’t even offer the other option for emergency contraception: placement of an IUD within 120 hours of unprotected intercourse.

Emergency contraception is a critical tool used to prevent pregnancy in the event of contraceptive failure (such as a condom break) or sexual assault, and reduces the need for abortion. Some extreme antiabortion forces have sought to ban emergency contraception and possibly other methods of contraception by claiming they cause abortion. The Post must be very careful not to feed into misinformation used by this movement to erode access to reproductive health care and limit the bodily autonomy of people who can become pregnant.

Laura Worby, Washington

The writer, a forensic nurse examiner, is a retired nurse practitioner.

The language in Marjorie Dannenfelser’s ✓Sept. 1 ✓op-ed, “Pro-life Republicans can win by contrasting their views with opponents’,” was objectionable.

“Abortion without limits” has been used to imply that a doctor would perform an abortion “all the way up to birth.” This is an offense to doctors, who would do no such thing. A further offensive statement was that doctors will perform an abortion because they “will say it’s for the woman’s health,” implying somehow that doctors are so eager to do late-term abortions that they will use the excuse of a woman’s health to do one. Doctors do not abort viable fetuses unless the mother’s life or health is at risk. Parents and their doctors want these babies to live. A pregnancy might pose a threat to a woman’s life if preeclampsia or some other hazard occurs. If a fetus is not viable, and the pregnancy must be aborted for the health of the mother, no one is more aware of this tragedy for the prospective parents than the obstetrician who has been caring for them.

“Well-worn, vague terms such as ‘freedom to choose’ ” are not vague at all. Does Dannenfelser believe women should not have freedom to choose or to control their own bodies?

Dannenfelser’s “extreme views” are “out of step with the American public,” perhaps because many people realize she presented misinformation.

Andrea Abrams, Rockville

A building can’t administer a shot

Regarding the approval of the new bivalent coronavirus booster shot, the Sept. 2 front-page article “CDC says to get new booster” reported that an advisory panel approval paved the way “for some clinicians, pharmacies and other providers to begin administering the shots.”

Pharmacists and their respective teams have done amazing work during the pandemic, administering more than 260 million coronavirus vaccines and doing point-of-care tests. I am unaware of any pharmacy buildings administering a single shot. That would be like saying a hospital did open-heart surgery on a patient.

Douglas Hoey, Alexandria

The writer is a pharmacist and chief executive of the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Recognizing harvest workers is important

Many thanks for printing the photograph by Fatima Shbair of Palestinian farmers collecting guava, with the Sept. 8 World Digest. At the onset of harvest time, this picture created a seasonal mood. More important, this photo really looked like an old Dutch master painting. The composition, with a row of boxes overflowing with golden guavas, glowing in sunlight filtered through the dark green leaves that framed the scene, has a timeless quality. Perhaps the impressionistic background of a cloudy gray sky, with the workers frozen in active poses, made the scene look as though it could be happening anywhere on Earth.

Such a scene emphasizes the universality of our human experience. We need to recognize the importance of harvesters, who are often denigrated as undocumented immigrants or economic refugees. Without these workers, how would we send our children off to school with an apple in their lunchbox? How would corporate employees, newly returned to their offices, be able to enjoy a lunchtime salad? This portrait of farmworkers reminds us of the value of labor in every sphere of economic activity.

Christel Stevens, University Park

An image would have been nice, too

I thoroughly enjoyed the Aug. 28 Metro article “Teens navigate sailing’s head winds.”

Well, I almost thoroughly enjoyed that article.

The article mentioned mentor Thornell Jones (my cousin). Whoever made the decision not to include him in any photograph made a bad call, especially given his stellar reputation among the Annapolis community in general and, in particular, among African Americans in the city.

The next time you sing the praises of the 84-year-old Jones, be sure to include his photo. I would.

Annette Leslie Williams, Sunderland, Md.

Knowing who’s who in photo would be nice

In the photograph with the Sept. 6 front-page article, “Richmond’s statues fell, and now its Black history is rising,” an important piece that undoubtedly took time to report, edit and produce regarding the history of Richmond’s Jackson Ward, the two main people of the article, sisters Sesha Joi Moon and Enjoli Moon, are pictured together. And the caption doesn’t give one clue of which woman is which.

Maddening.

Maddening to the reader, and probably to the sisters Moon as well.

Gary A. Cameron, Silver Spring

Clarifying the humility of Antony Blinken

I thought the Aug. 28 Washington Post Magazine cover story “The Biden-Blinken Doctrine” was outstanding. I enjoyed reading this informative article on current diplomacy. The report also offered a lively feeling for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic style and confident yet humble personality.

There was one sentence, however, that confused me. The sentence followed a discussion of Blinken’s confidence in responding to a Chinese diplomat: “More rare in the upper echelons of national power in Washington is his humble side, which those who know him say is not a facade.”

Does this mean that people with humility are rare in the upper echelons of national power in Washington? Or that Blinken displays less humility in Washington than in his diplomatic roles overseas?

I would have said, “Rarer in the upper echelons of national power in Washington is his humble side; and those who know him say it is not a facade.”

Carol M. Sparhawk, Arlington

Käthe Kollwitz made an impact on the art world

As an avid fan of Sebastian Smee’s weekly column, I was delighted to finally read the Sept. 4 Great Works, In Focus in its insightful recognition of Käthe Kollwitz and her outstanding contributions, not only to the world of printmaking but also of her incredible and unique talents as an artist [“In artist’s primal scream, how grief makes us monsters”].

I was first struck by the powerful and often desperate imagery Kollwitz created in her lithographs and etchings after receiving a book of her work as a gift when I was a teenager who was considering applying to art school back in 1968. Her prints, in many instances depicting the horrors of war and the aftermath of hunger and poverty in Germany pre- and post-World War I, seeped into me like no other artist’s. She had a considerable impact on not only my decision to enter art school (Pratt Institute Class of 1972), but also on my own drawing style and subject matter.

When I graduated, I was fortunate to be able to collect a group of Kollwitz’s “restrikes” — original images pulled from her plates long after her death — and her work proudly adorns my home. I see her power as an artist staring back at me in one of her lithographed self-portraits; this one hanging over my desk as I write this reply in my office. Thanks to Smee for recognizing at long last the talents and contributions of this very gifted artist.

Jared Fast, Marriottsville

Mischaracterizing Hercule Poirot

Rhys Bowen was incorrect about Agatha Christie’s development of the Hercule Poirot character in her Sept. 3 Style article, “Fresh stories about the marvelous Miss Marple.” Poirot’s character evolved from his early days to the time of his death. There were many references to the demise of his relationship with the love of his life (the lapel pin) and his moral stance on justice. He loathed murder as the most heinous of human actions.

His emotions were expressed subtly at times, but always the kind and sensitive man emerged. His affections for his secretary and sidekick were evident and touching. They loved him as well. His final day on this Earth was quite the moving episode and the epitome of Christie’s cleverness. There was a universally tragic element about his life.

I was shocked to read this article. Indeed, Christie embodied in her depiction of the characterization of Poirot his many sides and the chronology of his complicated and painful life identifiable to everyone.

Barbara Lappin, Washington

A D.C.-area newspaper section without a D.C.-area staff

Perhaps I'm missing something, but shouldn't it be possible to source at least some material from our actual local area — you know, that place that appears in the name of the paper? Alternatively, The Post might consider changing the name of the section.

Lorie Leavy, Washington

