Catherine Rampell’s Sept. 14 op-ed, “A slow-moving crisis is hurting states and cities,” advised that “core government functions Americans take for granted might be at risk for many years to come” as a result of public employee shortages. It might have mentioned a primary cause: One of our political parties has maintained for more than 40 years that government is the problem and, every time that party takes power, works diligently to prove it.
The maintenance of a functional government workforce requires tax revenue and a leadership that sets an example, both anathema to the GOP, which, instead, undermines such a structure with irresponsible tax cuts and lack of support for its own workers. Midlevel managers have little chance to maintain a quality workforce in the face of such determined and well-funded opposition from their own political leadership.
Eric R. Carey, Arlington