Catherine Rampell’s Sept. 14 op-ed, “A slow-moving crisis is hurting states and cities,” advised that “core government functions Americans take for granted might be at risk for many years to come” as a result of public employee shortages. It might have mentioned a primary cause: One of our political parties has maintained for more than 40 years that government is the problem and, every time that party takes power, works diligently to prove it.