Melissa A. Sullivan’s Sept. 13 op-ed, “I can’t outrun the risks of being a female runner,” revealed an unspoken reality: Society accepts that female runners are responsible for another person’s actions, and women must anticipate these actions to protect themselves from the people around them.
The responsibility for predicting another person’s actions should not fall upon the targeted woman; youths should not be held responsible for the actions of an adult. We didn’t ask to be targeted, harassed or demeaned — we asked to run. Let us run.
Leilani Harris, Annandale
Kudos to Melissa A. Sullivan for having the courage and confidence to share her thoughts on the tragic death of runner Eliza Fletcher.
I feel certain that 99 percent of people, when hearing of Fletcher’s missing-person report, questioned the fact that a woman was running alone at pre-dawn. However, like Ms. Sullivan, I am among the 1 percent, no doubt female runners, who reacted with anger and sympathy that a woman is unable to take time from her busy schedule, including caring for her students and her family, to care for herself by doing something she enjoyed and that was beneficial to her physical and mental health.
Call me naive, unrealistic and/or foolish, but I am reminded of something my mother repeatedly voiced to me many years ago: “It’s a man’s world.”
Kate Splendore, Reston