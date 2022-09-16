Melissa A. Sullivan’s Sept. 13 op-ed, “ I can’t outrun the risks of being a female runner ,” revealed an unspoken reality: Society accepts that female runners are responsible for another person’s actions, and women must anticipate these actions to protect themselves from the people around them.

Recently, an attempted kidnapping took place near my high school. News spread across my cross-country team like wildfire, and we were directed to run in groups and be situationally aware. But out of the more than 80 runners on the team, it felt as though this was enforced only with the 24 female runners. Somehow, it was our responsibility as teenage girls to protect ourselves from the people around us while we ran.