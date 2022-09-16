Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whatever her motivation for responding, I cannot say how much glee I felt reading Ruth Marcus’s retort in her Sept. 4 op-ed, “Why I’m calling out the sexism and ageism,” to the flabby ad hominem attack in a piece for the Federalist. The writer was, as I recall, reacting to something Ms. Marcus had written about Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

Relieving oneself of reticence, or an ingrained practice of observing propriety when confronted by babyish blather — such as spitting out snide remarks instead of cogent, critical thinking — might, perhaps, lead to escalated tit-for-tat rants.

Ms. Marcus’s reliance on Tomie dePaola’s story about the character Strega Nona, which was used — pitifully inaccurately, by the way — by the Federalist writer to malign Marcus’s personal appearance, said it like it is: You mess with the powers of Strega Nona, then you clean up the overflowing pot of pasta you created.

Whatever standards of comportment or interior restraint Ms. Marcus had to contend with to get her point across, the Strega Nona story was necessary — and perfect for getting that point across in a wickedly benign way.

Rosemary M. DeRosa, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article