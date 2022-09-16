Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephanie Berkowitz is president and chief executive of Northern Virginia Family Service. The White House recently announced the first national Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in 50 years. “Too many families don’t know where they are going to get their next meal,” President Biden said in announcing the Sept. 28 event, which will bring together stakeholders from across the country to “catalyze the public and private sectors around a coordinated strategy to accelerate progress and drive transformative change” — with the ultimate goal of ending hunger by 2030.

By tapping into the knowledge, expertise and innovative approaches of local organizations such as Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS), I’m hoping we can end hunger long before 2030.

I say that with people like the El-haj family in mind. The Manassas family of six regularly receives fresh and frozen food from NVFS’s Hunger Resource Center, or Centro de Recursos para Prevenir el Hambre (HRC).

“The cost of food keeps going up, a trend you can’t help but notice when you have a large family,” Bonaneh El-haj said after a recent visit to the HRC. “Everything at the grocery store is expensive, especially meat and fish” — items she picks up for free during her biweekly visits to the HRC.

Another Northern Virginia resident, Bettie Bailey, who is 83 and lives alone, is grateful that NVFS has been willing to deliver food to her home since the beginning of the pandemic. More recently, an illness caused her to lose her ability to drive. In addition, she is now on dialysis, so getting home-delivered food has made life easier during challenging times.

Food insecurity disproportionately affects people of color, older adults and people with disabilities. Persistent racial gaps rooted in a history of structural and systemic racism contribute to ongoing disparities. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic and rising food costs have further exacerbated the many challenges facing residents of our community and around the country. According to Feeding America, 658,470 Virginia residents are experiencing hunger; 182,170 of them are children, a heartbreaking statistic.

Some who come to the HRC are homeless; others say they fear they will become homeless as they struggle to cover the cost of essentials such as rent, utilities, food and prescriptions. In recent weeks, many have told us that paying for gas has become a new burden, one that frequently prevents them from getting to the HRC.

Rising food and fuel prices undoubtedly account for the increased number of families we are seeing. In August, we served more than 1,000 individuals, a 30 percent increase over last year. The numbers continue to climb with the arrival of new families and previous clients returning, again in need of food.

Thanks to the generosity of many donors — community members, businesses, churches, food chains with excess food and other partners — NVFS has so far been able to keep up with the demand. For some donors, such as Shelly Reagan, the cause hits close to home. “While we’ve never needed to ask for assistance, we have been between jobs and had to pinch the pennies very tightly a couple of times. It’s good to be in a position to help others in need,” Reagan said.

National leaders have much to learn from organizations such as NVFS, with our nearly 100 years of experience supporting families on their journeys toward economic independence. For instance, our partnership with nursing students at George Mason University means our neighbors can both pick up food at the HRC and stop in at our on-site health clinic for a free wellness check. Those who are diagnosed with high blood pressure, diabetes or other health challenges are referred by the nurses for further evaluation. In one case, a gentleman learned he had an enlarged heart. With our help, he got health insurance, an evaluation and medication. He credits these services with saving his life.

Our new bilingual intake and referral coordinator connects HRC clients who initially come in for food to other NVFS programs that, in turn, are addressing related challenges such as transportation, housing, jobs and health care. Affordable housing, a living wage, reliable transportation and access to health care are inextricably connected to food access and affordability. A new partnership with Amazon Web Services, for example, makes it possible for us to expand our food delivery to homebound seniors and neighbors with disabilities. Plans include pop-up satellite food centers in Northern Virginia neighborhoods where the need is greatest and launching a food prescription program to make it easier for families to access the fresh fruits and vegetables they need for balanced, healthy diets.

The Biden administration is looking for big and bold ways to end hunger. NVFS has big, bold ideas we are ready to share with the White House and communities around the country. Working together, let’s make sure no child or adult goes to bed without food. Let’s not wait until 2030 to do that.

