Regarding Joel Warsh’s Sept. 8 op-ed on the harmful effects of corporal punishment in schools, “Spanking harms children. Why do schools allow it?”: Shocking as it is, the pervasive persistence of corporal punishment ought not surprise anyone. There is no human society on this planet that does not engage in some form of punishment; the reward/punishment paradigm is so ubiquitous that entire religions are based on it.

And punishment, it must be said, becomes its own reward. Its effects are often immediate, in that the unwanted behavior stops. But that seeming effectiveness is only short-term. In the long run, punishment does not alter human behavior. If it did, we would have achieved a perfect society centuries ago. The opposite is true: Only within living memory has punishment come under question and its harmful effects brought to scrutiny.

Not only does corporal punishment inflict lifelong psychological damage on both victim and perpetrator, but all forms of punishment can do great harm, instilling, if not direct trauma, indirect feelings of guilt and fear that prevent us from achieving our full potential as human beings. We are all traumatized; trauma begetting trauma as abuse begets abuse — it stretches back generation upon generation.

Only when we abandon the reward/punishment paradigm will humanity move forward. As long as we cling to punishment as a means of resolving our differences, we will remain caught in an endless cycle of hurt and retribution.

W. Luther Jett, Washington Grove

