Reading the Sept. 11 Washington Post Magazine article “What happened to the women’s center at Sibley Hospital?” made me realize how difficult it is to find adequate medical attention for women.
A women’s health center available to all women would have been incredibly beneficial to not only local women and their health but also to the future of women’s health research. Medical professionals working with real women’s health issues and furthering research would be promising. Johns Hopkins's taking away the chance of a women’s center for the unforeseeable future is in poor taste. We should be expanding our knowledge of women’s health, not regressing.
Grace Perosky, Carrsville, Va.