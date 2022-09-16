The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Women’s health is important, too

September 16, 2022 at 1:44 p.m. EDT
Sibley Memorial Hospital in Northwest D.C. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Reading the Sept. 11 Washington Post Magazine article “What happened to the women’s center at Sibley Hospital?” made me realize how difficult it is to find adequate medical attention for women.

Most of our medical knowledge is based on the male body. Women have a different physiology than men, but this does not seem to be reflected in our medical research. Dr. Kate Young, a public health researcher at Monash University, said, “For much of documented history, women have been excluded from medical and science knowledge production, so essentially we’ve ended up with a health-care system, among other things in society, that has been made by men for men.”

A women’s health center available to all women would have been incredibly beneficial to not only local women and their health but also to the future of women’s health research. Medical professionals working with real women’s health issues and furthering research would be promising. Johns Hopkins's taking away the chance of a women’s center for the unforeseeable future is in poor taste. We should be expanding our knowledge of women’s health, not regressing.

Grace Perosky, Carrsville, Va.

