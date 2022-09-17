Hi there!
Please don’t think this represents us. This is a wild notion that has seized the senator quite out of nowhere through some huge misunderstanding that we can’t possibly unravel!
Do not make the mistake of not voting for Republicans because you think we might want to implement some sort of nationwide abortion ban! We just want to ban abortion first in one state, then another, then another, and we want to do that 50 times in total — until all the states have banned abortion! This is very different.
Again, do not let yourself be fooled into thinking that this bill somehow suggests what Republicans would do if you elected more Republicans to state or national office. This is just one man who is totally mixed up in his thinking and thinks that we want to ban abortion across the United States in all the states in a cruel, blanket way — whereas we want to ban abortion in all the states using a series of much smaller blankets that can be made into a sort of oppressive, smothering quilt. So please don’t lump us in with him! Six of one, a half-dozen of the other! (These are different!)
I see you are still confused. “Why did you say on your websites until very recently that you wanted absolutely to ban abortion?” you are asking. Well, because we do —but not like Sen. Graham suggests! Imagine thinking that!
No, you should absolutely keep voting for Republicans, and do not worry that we are trying to impose some kind of terrifying theocracy on the country. We would never do that, ever. Just on the states.
