Opinion Please don’t confuse what Lindsey Graham wants with what the GOP wants

By
Columnist |
September 17, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham at the Capitol on Sept. 15. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Greetings from Mitch McConnell and friends! Just want to say that if you are looking at the bill introduced by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, please … don’t!

This is some sort of weird idea that Sen. Graham has come up with entirely on his own and is in no way representative of the party at large or what it wants to do! Ban abortion nationwide? No, no, not THIS party! Can you imagine? We want nothing of the kind; we just want to ban abortion in every state.

Please don’t think this represents us. This is a wild notion that has seized the senator quite out of nowhere through some huge misunderstanding that we can’t possibly unravel!

Do not make the mistake of not voting for Republicans because you think we might want to implement some sort of nationwide abortion ban! We just want to ban abortion first in one state, then another, then another, and we want to do that 50 times in total — until all the states have banned abortion! This is very different.

Again, do not let yourself be fooled into thinking that this bill somehow suggests what Republicans would do if you elected more Republicans to state or national office. This is just one man who is totally mixed up in his thinking and thinks that we want to ban abortion across the United States in all the states in a cruel, blanket way — whereas we want to ban abortion in all the states using a series of much smaller blankets that can be made into a sort of oppressive, smothering quilt. So please don’t lump us in with him! Six of one, a half-dozen of the other! (These are different!)

I see you are still confused. “Why did you say on your websites until very recently that you wanted absolutely to ban abortion?” you are asking. Well, because we do —but not like Sen. Graham suggests! Imagine thinking that!

No, you should absolutely keep voting for Republicans, and do not worry that we are trying to impose some kind of terrifying theocracy on the country. We would never do that, ever. Just on the states.

