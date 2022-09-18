The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A commitment to democratic principles should be the guiding force

September 18, 2022 at 3:06 p.m. EDT
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks Sept. 11 at the “Women for Fetterman” rally at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa. (Rachel Wisniewski for The Washington Post)

The logic of the Sept. 13 editorial “Settle this debate,” demanding that John Fetterman “debate more than once for U.S. Senate,” was flawed. Ideas can be infectious. And this infection will be trumpeted as a right-wing talking point in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

We already know who Mr. Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania, is. And we know his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. Mr. Oz is keen to have several debates because he wants to foster the impression of physical and mental disability in his opponent. Franklin D. Roosevelt was a front-runner for the presidential nomination in 1932. Though he was careful not to appear in public in his wheelchair, there was a whispering campaign that Roosevelt was not physically fit for the presidency.

I don’t mention Roosevelt to compare him to Mr. Fetterman as a historical figure. The important takeaway is that Mr. Fetterman’s beliefs and commitment to democratic principles are more important than his display of physical prowess.

Bud Houston, Williamstown, W.Va.

