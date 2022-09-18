The logic of the Sept. 13 editorial “ Settle this debate ,” demanding that John Fetterman “debate more than once for U.S. Senate,” was flawed. Ideas can be infectious. And this infection will be trumpeted as a right-wing talking point in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

We already know who Mr. Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania, is. And we know his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. Mr. Oz is keen to have several debates because he wants to foster the impression of physical and mental disability in his opponent. Franklin D. Roosevelt was a front-runner for the presidential nomination in 1932. Though he was careful not to appear in public in his wheelchair, there was a whispering campaign that Roosevelt was not physically fit for the presidency.