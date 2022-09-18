The logic of the Sept. 13 editorial “Settle this debate,” demanding that John Fetterman “debate more than once for U.S. Senate,” was flawed. Ideas can be infectious. And this infection will be trumpeted as a right-wing talking point in the lead-up to the midterm elections.
I don’t mention Roosevelt to compare him to Mr. Fetterman as a historical figure. The important takeaway is that Mr. Fetterman’s beliefs and commitment to democratic principles are more important than his display of physical prowess.
Bud Houston, Williamstown, W.Va.