I’m concerned for the constituents of Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) and others, insofar as it was reported that he was clueless (“shocked” to learn) about their sewage treatment system discharging raw human waste into the Potomac River, a venue used by boaters and aqua-recreationalists — swimmers, skiers, tubers, paddleboarders, snorkelers, scuba divers — all despite posted warnings about the water quality and long-standing health hazards.