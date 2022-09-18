The article should have made clear that the funds in the “self insurance fund” do not magically appear. That money comes from us. How much police misconduct am I supposed to pay for?

As I prepared to pay my Montgomery County property taxes on Sept. 12, I glanced at the front page of the Metro section and saw “ Police who berated a 5-year-old were suspended and sued .” The article reported that the family was paid from Montgomery County’s self insurance fund.

I am beyond tired of paying for the few repeat-offender bad police who do stupid things while the police union spends its money to protect bad police from having their records released to the public [“Sensitive police files get union eyes first,” Metro, Aug. 29]. Most police officers behave as “the adults in the room,” but why do I have to pay for the ones who don’t? In reporting on every settlement, please emphasize that this is tax money being spent.