Opinion How much police misconduct must I pay for?

September 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EDT
As I prepared to pay my Montgomery County property taxes on Sept. 12, I glanced at the front page of the Metro section and saw “Police who berated a 5-year-old were suspended and sued.” The article reported that the family was paid from Montgomery County’s self insurance fund.

The article should have made clear that the funds in the “self insurance fund” do not magically appear. That money comes from us. How much police misconduct am I supposed to pay for?

I am beyond tired of paying for the few repeat-offender bad police who do stupid things while the police union spends its money to protect bad police from having their records released to the public [“Sensitive police files get union eyes first,” Metro, Aug. 29]. Most police officers behave as “the adults in the room,” but why do I have to pay for the ones who don’t? In reporting on every settlement, please emphasize that this is tax money being spent.

Alan F. Blakley, Rockville

