I was shocked and saddened by Eugene Robinson’s Sept. 15 op-ed about the life of Kenneth Starr, “Ken Starr’s tragic misjudgment lives on in our politics.” In one sentence, he wrote that Mr. Starr’s investigation led to the admission that President Bill Clinton lied under oath and that uncovering this vindicates Mr. Starr’s pursuit of the truth. In another sentence, Mr. Robinson wrote that, retroactively, none of this vindicates Mr. Starr’s pursuit of Mr. Clinton.