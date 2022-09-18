The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Kenneth Starr was a committed and respected jurist

September 18, 2022 at 3:02 p.m. EDT
Kenneth Starr outside the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 3, 2020. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

I was shocked and saddened by Eugene Robinson’s Sept. 15 op-ed about the life of Kenneth Starr, “Ken Starr’s tragic misjudgment lives on in our politics.” In one sentence, he wrote that Mr. Starr’s investigation led to the admission that President Bill Clinton lied under oath and that uncovering this vindicates Mr. Starr’s pursuit of the truth. In another sentence, Mr. Robinson wrote that, retroactively, none of this vindicates Mr. Starr’s pursuit of Mr. Clinton.

Mr. Starr was respected as a jurist, attaining an appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit at the age of 37 and serving later as solicitor general with distinction, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court. He was a staunch defender of the First Amendment and respected by lawyers throughout the country.

Paul Shiffman, McLean

