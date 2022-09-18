I strongly echo the sentiments in Hamid Mir’s Sept. 14 op-ed, “By no fault of its own, Pakistan is paying dearly on climate change.” Because of colonial and neocolonial forces, Pakistan is suffering climate displacement at a level that has never been seen before as it is affecting more than 33 million people. Pakistan is flooded, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced. As Mr. Mir wrote, children and women are more vulnerable to facing the effects of displacement such as hunger, drowning, disease and deprivation at a greater disparity.
However, Mr. Mir was oblivious when he wrote that having aid from the United States is enough for climate justice. This is far from the truth. The United States is very complicit. Financial aid is not enough. This injustice is not one we can bandage with money. We need people on the ground providing food, blankets, water, shelter, life jackets and other emergency services.
More so, we need public discourse on climate injustices, because the floods in Pakistan are not isolated, as climate catastrophe will continue to affect the Global South. Lawmakers, activists and the greater global community need to start thinking and speaking about this current event, as similar and more intense disasters will ensue in the upcoming years.
Pakistan is drowning, and it is a shame that the whole world has turned its back.
Arzina Lakhani, Washington