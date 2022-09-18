I strongly echo the sentiments in Hamid Mir’s Sept. 14 op-ed, “By no fault of its own, Pakistan is paying dearly on climate change.” Because of colonial and neocolonial forces, Pakistan is suffering climate displacement at a level that has never been seen before as it is affecting more than 33 million people. Pakistan is flooded, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced. As Mr. Mir wrote, children and women are more vulnerable to facing the effects of displacement such as hunger, drowning, disease and deprivation at a greater disparity.