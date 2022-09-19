Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden, in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday, once again committed the United States to Taiwan’s defense. And once again shortly after, White House staff attempted to walk back his clear statement. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This ritual is damaging the country’s standing overseas. Who is in charge? The elected president or his unelected staff? Biden should put an end to this game by decisively rejecting his staff’s mischaracterization of his policy.

The U.S. relationship to Taiwan’s defense has long been intentionally ambiguous. The two nations once had a mutual defense pact, but President Jimmy Carter canceled that treaty when he established diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1979. Since then, the United States has sold arms to Taiwan while officially proclaiming that there is one official China and that the eventual resolution of Chinese-Taiwanese relations should be done peacefully. As a result, it was purposefully unclear whether the United States would come to the island nation’s aid if China decided to invade.

Biden has now clearly stated multiple times that this ambiguity is over. He has given the same answer to multiple questions on whether the United States would defend Taiwan if the latter were invaded: Yes, it would.

Some critics contend this is unwise — that it unnecessarily commits the United States to a conflict with a rising, powerful nation. But there’s method to Biden’s purported madness. Making the U.S. position clear gives Beijing something to think about. If it knows that any invasion of Taiwan would meet with a U.S. military response, it might be deterred from attacking the nation in the first place.

That’s why the staff’s repeated walk-backs are so harmful. The elected president clearly wants to change U.S. policy. Subsequently saying there is no change to that policy does not put the genie back in the bottle. Instead, it undermines Biden by implicitly suggesting he is not in charge of his own administration. That implication is more damaging than any change in policy could ever be.

Both friends and foes benefit from clarity about U.S. decision-making. Clarity helps friends know what they can and cannot expect from the Unites States. It also gives foes clear guidance over what they can and cannot do without triggering a military response. For example, successive presidents have indicated that Russia can exert influence in Central Asia without triggering military reprisal. Clarity both promises war in select cases and avoids war in others.

The staff’s walk-backs replace clarity with damaging opaqueness. No one seriously doubts that Biden wants to defend Taiwan sovereignty if it is attacked. But they now have reason to wonder whether Biden’s will alone determines U.S. policy.

China now has an incentive to find potential allies within the U.S. chain of command, which could easily lead to serious miscalculations. If Chinese officials believe that ambiguous words from, say, the secretary of state or the chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff imply the United States might hold off on retaliatory measures, that could encourage them to do something they might otherwise refrain from doing. That increases the chance of war.

Biden is right to commit the United States to Taiwan’s defense. China’s growing military power is upsetting our web of alliances in the Pacific. Our allies know that any Chinese move would likely first come against Taiwan. Our allies also do not believe that China would stop at Taiwan if an invasion succeeded. Stopping an aggressor at the first point of conflict is the only sure way to stop subsequent violence. Biden’s statements show he understands this, and that reassures our allies.

Biden can stop his staff from undercutting him in one of two ways. One way is to hold a news conference in which he definitively states that U.S. policy has changed. If he chooses this route, he should do so with all the relevant decision-makers behind him, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. That would put an end to the walk-backs and instill clarity about U.S. intentions.

The other way is to deploy U.S. military units to Taiwan itself. The United States does not station any military units in Taiwanese territory, and has fewer than 40 military personnel unofficially within the country. Biden could negotiate an agreement with the Taiwanese government to place U.S. Air Force, Army or Marine units there on a permanent basis. Chinese officials would howl, but they would know that any invasion would automatically entail a U.S. response, both from the troops on the island and elsewhere.

China clearly is building its capability to invade Taiwan sometime in the near future. That effort will succeed unless the United States stands firmly behind the island’s rulers. Biden is right to put us in that position, and he should act firmly now to end the uncertainty his aides are sowing.

