Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you watch GOP campaign ads or observe the recent antics of Republican governors, you might think nothing is more important to Republicans than overhauling U.S. immigration policy. This is their priority and their passion, so naturally they have a concrete plan that they will implement once they have the ability to do so.

So … what is it?

The truth is that when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transports Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts (apparently under false pretenses) and then crows about it to any TV camera in sight, the stunt is supposed to overwhelm questions about whether he has an immigration policy agenda. Like other Republicans, DeSantis doesn’t bother talking much about what we as a nation ought to actually do about immigration.

From a cynical political perspective, that might not be a bad approach. Why get bogged down coming up with solutions to a complex policy problem when you can just shout “Crisis! Invasion! Open borders!” all day? It seems to work, at least some of the time.

Advertisement

But because politics is supposed to be how we decide what policies to implement, perhaps we should remind ourselves what the two parties want our immigration system to look like — and, most important, what kind of future each approach might produce.

We’ll start with Republicans. Before 2016, the typical GOP politician would say, “I support legal immigration; I oppose illegal immigration.” Presidents including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush would talk about their affection for immigrants seeking the American Dream, so long as they did it the right way. So while those Republicans always wanted more border enforcement and tools such as E-Verify, they were open to reforms that would, for instance, provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants — provided they met requirements such as paying taxes and learning English.

Democrats didn’t have much of a problem with any of that. Their approach has long been grounded in the idea that the way to stop illegal immigration is to make legal immigration easier. So they support streamlining the bureaucracy to process immigrants, expanding the number of refugees and asylum seekers we bring in, and allowing temporary workers to go back and forth more easily, making them less likely to sneak over the border once and stay here without documentation.

Advertisement

And, of course, Democrats want a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants currently here, especially “dreamers” who were brought as children and have grown up knowing no other home.

For years, the outline of a bipartisan compromise was clear: Republicans would get more border enforcement, Democrats would get more legal immigration and a path to citizenship, and we might begin to move toward a future with less illegal immigration. Democrats keep introducing bills that embody that approach.

But Republicans abandoned it during the Barack Obama presidency. When the “Gang of Eight” immigration bill passed the Senate in 2013 but died in the House amid a backlash from right-wing talk radio, everyone knew what the party base wanted when it came to long-term solutions: nothing.

Which is exactly what they’ve gotten ever since. There might be a few legislative proposals from moderate Republicans floating around that resemble the familiar compromise, but they attract almost no support from the party as a whole.

Advertisement

Insofar as there’s something like a Republican consensus in the ongoing Trump era, it’s that all forms of immigration should be limited as much as possible, if not closed off completely. We should grant asylum to only a tiny number of people fleeing violence and oppression, if any. The same goes for refugees. We should further restrict and reduce legal immigration.

Because that approach is now GOP gospel, the next Republican president can be relied on to re-create Donald Trump’s immigration policies. That means using any possible means to grind the immigration system to a standstill and employing lurid displays of cruelty toward immigrants, including children, to deter migrants from coming at all. DeSantis is continuing that tradition.

The only problem is that it failed. Though the pandemic gave the Trump administration an excuse to shut down certain kinds of entries (which President Biden continued), the population of undocumented immigrants didn’t plunge during Trump’s time in office. Though Trump periodically promised dramatic sweeps producing “millions” of deportations, nothing of the sort happened. Much to his supporters’ chagrin, there are still lots of immigrants in America. And there always will be.

Advertisement

As long as we close off avenues for people to migrate legally — and as long as the United States is a wealthy country located near some very poor countries — people will find ways to enter illegally.

Republicans such as DeSantis have made it more than clear that their desire isn’t to find a solution for America’s immigration problem. It’s to use that problem to drum up hate and fear among their base. And if the immigration system is under increasing strain, even edging toward chaos? That’s just fine with them.

GiftOutline Gift Article