For a long time, politicians, media and Jewish organizations agreed it was virtually never appropriate to analogize modern political movements to Nazis or compare today’s human rights atrocities to the Holocaust. If every right-wing politician was dubbed a Nazi and every inhumane policy decision was compared to the Holocaust, the memory of the historical crimes against the Jewish people would be cheapened.
Then came the rise of Donald Trump, replete with racist rhetoric, demonization of immigrants, overt antisemitism, grand conspiracy theories, frightful mass rallies and incitement to violence for political purposes.
The Jewish Democratic Council of America briefly touched on the issue in 2020 when it ran an ad making a clear comparison between the MAGA movement and Nazism:
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at the time, “In swift and strong rebukes, the anti-Semitism watchdogs condemned the ad as offensive. One came from the Anti-Defamation League, which has been anything but shy in calling out a range of Trump’s statements and actions.”
But Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt (later named President Biden’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism) disagreed at the time. JTA reported:
Lipstadt, who endorsed Barack Obama twice but has been tapped by administrations of both parties for her Holocaust-related expertise, also stressed that the ad made use of images of Nazi Germany but not of the Holocaust itself.“I would say in the attacks we’re seeing on the press, the courts, academic institutions, elected officials and even, and most chillingly, the electoral process, that this deserves comparison,” she said in a videoconference hosted Tuesday by the Jewish Democratic Council. “It’s again showing how the public’s hatred can be whipped up against Jews. Had the ad contained imagery of the Shoah, I wouldn’t be here today.” ...But in the current era, Lipstadt said, the key to acceptable Holocaust comparisons is precision and nuance. Is it the Holocaust? No. But does the current era presage an authoritarian takeover? Maybe.“People ask me, is this Kristallnacht?” she said. “Is this the beginning of pogroms, etc.? I don’t think those comparisons are correct. However, I do think certain comparisons are fitting … it’s certainly not 1938,” when Nazis led the Kristallnacht pogroms throughout Germany. “It’s not even September 1935, and the Nuremberg Laws” institutionalizing racist policies.“What it well might be is December 1932, Hitler comes to power on Jan. 30, 1933 — it might be Jan. 15, 1933.”
Lipstadt’s remarks ring true, especially after one watches the first installment of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” the latest documentary from filmmaker Ken Burns. The film strikes disturbingly close to home: the use of street thugs, the false claims of victimhood by a group persecuting others, the abhorrence of democracy, the repression of media in favor of state propaganda, the elimination of independent institutions, the slow and methodical scheme to turn one people into pariahs. The film also detailed the utterly inadequate response of the United States, which has its own troubled history with racism and antisemitism.
Less than 24 hours before the documentary’s first installment aired, Trump appeared at rally in Ohio, where his “big lie” about the 2020 election and conspiratorial-ridden venom induced the crowd to join in a QAnon-associated salute that was horrifyingly similar to the Nazi salute. And just last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launched a stunt to ship migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, daring residents there to share in his disdain at the immigrants’ arrival. For many familiar with 20th-century history, the tactic echoed “reverse freedom rides” of the Jim Crow era, when Southern White citizens’ councils bused Black Americans to Northern communities.
It was all enough to make one’s stomach clench. Are we once again sleepwalking toward a dark, dangerous place?
Lipstadt appears in Burns’s documentary, as does historian Timothy Snyder, who has written some of the most insightful warnings about the rise of authoritarianism. Last year he wrote for The New York Times, “Post-truth is pre-fascism, and Trump has been our post-truth president. When we give up on truth, we concede power to those with the wealth and charisma to create spectacle in its place.” He continued, “Without agreement about some basic facts, citizens cannot form the civil society that would allow them to defend themselves. If we lose the institutions that produce facts that are pertinent to us, then we tend to wallow in attractive abstractions and fictions.”
He went further:
Like historical fascist leaders, Trump has presented himself as the single source of truth. His use of the term “fake news” echoed the Nazi smear Lügenpresse (“lying press”); like the Nazis, he referred to reporters as “enemies of the people.” Like Adolf Hitler, he came to power at a moment when the conventional press had taken a beating; the financial crisis of 2008 did to American newspapers what the Great Depression did to German ones. The Nazis thought that they could use radio to replace the old pluralism of the newspaper; Trump tried to do the same with Twitter.
Yet Trump is not Hitler. His aim is to become an authoritarian strongman, not to commit genocide. His followers might be White Christian nationalists bent on substituting their religious views for constitutional principles, but mass murder is not on the agenda.
So the challenge is doing justice to the Holocaust while raising the red flag to warn of a movement that bears many of the markings of fascist movements and leaders from history.
Biden’s use of “semi-fascism” to describe MAGA Republicans during a recent speech in Rockville, Md., was entirely reasonable. The term denotes a movement that reflects many of the same characteristics of fascist ideology (e.g., use of violence, demonization of an outside group, conspiracy-mongering) but does not constitute full-blown fascism engaged in crimes against humanity. Another strategy is to identify the fascist behaviors of the MAGA movement and to point out when its imagery and rhetoric clearly draw on a violent, dangerous past.
From my vantage point, “Nazi” is reserved for a specific expression of fascism from a specific time and place. “Neo-Nazis” are the modern variant dressed in Nazi garb and using Nazi insignia. Identifying the MAGA movement as “fascist” or “semi-fascist,” on the other hand, is not to accuse it of planning genocide, but rather to point to its playbook as reminiscent of those that authoritarian movements and leaders have deployed across the globe.
Moreover, the bracing term “fascism” reminds us not to take buffoonish characters lightly. We cannot normalize abhorrent conduct or discount the insidious nature of notions such as “replacement theory.” And we cannot to ignore the threats to a democratic, pluralistic society. That’s the lesson of Trump and of Burns’s spellbinding documentary.