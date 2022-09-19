Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of Anton Black was stymied when they tried to find out details about his death in police custody on Sept. 15, 2018. Three police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore had restrained the 19-year-old Black man, but local authorities quickly closed the case and cleared all the officers. Because Maryland law considered complaints against police to be part of an officer’s personnel record, and therefore sealed, the family’s questions went unanswered. Their predicament — and the national fallout from the police killing of George Floyd two years later — spurred Maryland lawmakers to adopt "Anton’s Law," which allows internal affairs records to be made public.

The legislation was hailed as groundbreaking, but as its one-year anniversary approaches, there are serious questions about how well Maryland authorities are implementing it. A Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Press Association investigation in March by Miranda S. Spivack revealed wide disparities in how police agencies handled requests for documents. Some police departments charge nominal fees while others impose astronomical ones; still others outright refuse to release records.

Montgomery County recently came under criticism after The Post’s Steve Thompson reported on a seemingly unusual arrangement that allows the police union to first inspect personnel files and object to their release before a member of the public can view them. Freedom of information advocates raised concerns the procedure would result in unnecessary delays and cede too much control to the union.

Montgomery officials pushed back, arguing that the union hasn’t been given a veto over releasing documents but is involved only as a backstop, to ensure personal information is properly redacted and to guard against mistakes. They noted that County Executive Marc Elrich (D) testified in favor of Anton’s Law and that more than $300,000 was added to the budget to implement it. And it appears that — with the exception of one case — the county has been releasing information. In response to a request from The Post, for example, the department provided a 19-page summary of its probe into officers who berated a five-year-old in a high-profile incident.

It’s too soon to reach a final verdict on Montgomery County’s arrangement, but there is a clear need for continued scrutiny to determine if Montgomery is living up to the law’s intent. By the same token, state lawmakers would do well to examine how the law is working statewide. Were local jurisdictions given too much latitude in interpreting how the law should be implemented? Is there a need for additional funds to help departments that lack the staff or resources to fulfill complicated document requests?

That complaints against police were kept hidden meant a lack of accountability, and that helped enable bad behavior. It is in everyone’s interests — most particularly the good officers who account for the majority of police — that Anton’s Law live up to its promise.

