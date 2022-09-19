Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Travis Voyles is acting secretary of the Virginia Department of Natural and Historic Resources. With the budgets of Virginians stretched thin from rising costs across the board, an additional tax on household energy use is a bad deal for working families. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight When Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) was elected last year, he pledged to bring down taxes and reduce the cost of living for all Virginians. His push to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) — a cap-and-trade scheme with liberal states — is a fulfillment of that promise.

Even if you agree with the principles of the cap-and-trade system, RGGI provides no incentive and no choice for consumers, enables energy generators to simply pass through all costs, and does not reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Previous administrations misrepresented the arrangement and made unfounded decisions that forced Virginia to have an uncertain outlook on our energy future. As a result, we are seeing significant and negative impacts on the lives of our citizens. Virginia’s participation in RGGI gives way to unnecessary, regressive and direct energy taxation. Even by the most progressive liberal standards, this program in Virginia is not effective.

As the Youngkin administration continues to take decisive actions to address the burdens on Virginians, the fact that RGGI operates as a regressive and direct tax on consumers is reason enough to have serious doubts about our future participation in the program. This tax, combined with the flawed structure and incentive of RGGI as implemented in Virginia, has resulted in higher electricity rates for all Virginians — rates that are projected to further increase.

Unlike in the other, more liberal states that are members of this pact, Virginia’s electricity providers are noncompetitive monopolies. Virginia’s regulated rate structure provides no incentive for utilities to reduce emissions or compliance costs. When Virginia joined RGGI, a very different General Assembly hastily abandoned responsibility for our own energy policy and forfeited our most important decision-making ability to other states. The policies of New York and Vermont are not anywhere close to the model we want for Virginia. More than this, we are paying RGGI more than half a million dollars every year just to run the program that supports the functioning of the tax.

Additionally, RGGI was sold to commonwealth residents as a deal that returned the “proceeds” to the ratepayers to offset the costs of the program. Surprise! Virginia’s previous administration did not make good on that promise, either. If anything, the General Assembly decided to hide the tax through our utilities and their ability to pass along any cost of RGGI to consumers. This unknowingly appeared as increases to the base rate of electricity charged, specific rate adjustment clauses or as riders added to electricity bills.

Youngkin’s decision to remove Virginia from RGGI is part of a real plan to reduce energy costs, make our energy economy competitive, bring new investment into the state and conserve our commonwealth’s treasured natural resources. And, importantly, it will put Virginians back in charge of our energy future. It is evident that RGGI is a barrier that prevents Virginia from attaining these freedoms.

As for the claims of the importance of RGGI “proceeds,” we need to remember that these earnings come at a price. This is funding that is coming directly from the pockets of every citizen. Not industry, not utilities, not polluters, not any source that actually has an impact on emissions reductions — just a tax on all Virginians.

A regressive and direct energy tax tied to participation in RGGI is not necessary to fund important programs on resiliency and energy efficiency. Though these programs are important, they do not achieve the goal of directly reducing greenhouse gasses. Separate from any involvement in RGGI, this administration will continue prioritizing and advancing resiliency efforts in a comprehensive, transparent way.

We can do this without imposing an RGGI tax on Virginians. RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia.

