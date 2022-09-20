Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adnan Syed is free. But the seemingly feel-good story — a 17-year-old boy dubiously imprisoned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend finally walks out of prison almost a quarter-century later — gets queasy when you look a little closer. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Everyone knows “Serial.” You’d need to both have been living under a rock the entirety of the 2010s and not owned headphones to have missed the podcast to end (or begin) all podcasts. “Serial” was the tale that turned true-crime podcasts into a popular phenomenon still going as strong as the killings, kidnappings and all other lurid offenses they document.

But for the headphoneless rock-dwellers out there, the briefest of recaps: Syed was convicted in 2000 of strangling Hae Min Lee, whose body was discovered buried in a Baltimore park. He said he was innocent and continued saying so for 15 years until, suddenly, the whole world heard when Sarah Koenig picked him as the subject of her breakout series.

Over 12 episodes in 2014, she chronicled how the case came together, or didn’t: an alibi witness never called to the stand; an alleged accomplice to the crime full of seesawing stories; a prosecutor elsewhere charged with misconduct and a defense lawyer charged with incompetence.

She never proved Syed innocent — she couldn’t have. But to hear the cheering crowd on the steps of the courthouse Monday, you’d think she had. And that’s part of the problem.

A judge vacated Syed’s conviction this week because the state’s attorney for Baltimore City put in a request based on the findings of a new investigation, which in turn was made possible by a recently adopted Maryland law allowing people convicted of crimes as juveniles to request changes to their sentences. That investigation identified two “alternative suspects” and raised doubts about the reliability of critical evidence in Syed’s case.

Now, these developments could have occurred independent of the podcast and the mass attention it incurred. Yet there’s a reason news of the tossed verdict appears in The Post and the New York Times rather than in, say, just the Baltimore Sun, or nowhere much at all, just as there’s a reason for that cheering crowd. And those in the crowd largely weren’t cheering because they didn’t believe Syed was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. They were cheering because they didn’t believe he was guilty at all.

The thing is, the legal system and journalism don’t operate toward the same ends, and that’s especially so for the journalism-entertainment hybrid that true-crime shows embody. The legal system accommodates more nuanced conclusions than “Adnan is guilty” and “Adnan is innocent” — it even asks for them. Most exonerations exist somewhere in that in-between space, where innocence is scarcely a given but plenty of reasonable doubts remain.

Journalism, of course, has room for nuance, too, and so does good art. Yet, for the most part, that’s not how readers read or listeners listen or viewers view. We’re looking for stories with characters and with endings. We hunger for conclusions that are beyond a reasonable doubt, and if we’re not given them we make them up for ourselves. No question fans fell into distinct “guilty” and “innocent” camps. A popular dating app even leaned on the divide as a prompt to help users find their perfect match.

Koenig, to her credit, left her tale much more open than many of her true-crime successors, neither indicting Syed nor absolving him. But she also turned him into a protagonist her tale’s followers needed to believe they knew so that they could care about him. Otherwise, why tune in for next week’s episode?

When fiction is just that — fiction — this kind of character-making doesn’t matter much. But true crime is basically true, and it certainly involves real people. Plenty of hard-nosed reporters have taken aim at wrongful convictions before, but never has a pop-cultural hit of such magnitude ended in a reversal like this one.

“Serial,” even with most of the spin stripped away, pretty clearly reveals a miscarriage of justice: shaky witnesses, shaky evidence, shaky verdict. To that extent, this week’s ruling is worth celebrating. What happened to Syed was unfair, just as what happened to so many other imprisoned people whose lives don’t lend themselves to record-breaking audio entertainment. Fairness, however, is different from truth — which we haven’t gotten today and may never get.

“Vacated conviction” may sound final, but Adnan Syed isn’t really free yet, unless prosecutors decide to drop the case rather than retry him. And of course, even a final verdict exonerating him would only determine what the legal system is supposed to figure out: whether he’s guilty, yes, beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s how life works, bereft of tidy conclusions. Just don’t tell that to the people cheering outside the courthouse — or gobbling up true-crime shows on the couch.

