In a little more than three months, Wyoming Republican Harriet Hageman will have Liz Cheney’s seat in Congress. On Monday, in dueling Constitution Day lectures at dueling conservative think tanks, Cheney and her soon-to-be-elected replacement offered starkly different diagnoses at events celebrating the document’s 235th anniversary. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Cheney thinks the problem is Donald Trump and a Republican Party that lacks the backbone to stand up to him. Hageman thinks the problem is administrative agencies and Hunter Biden.

A Cheyenne lawyer who was once a Cheney ally but beat her resoundingly in last month’s primary, Hageman appeared at the Trump-embracing Heritage Foundation. Just over two miles and a worldview away, Cheney spoke at the far less Trumpy American Enterprise Institute. Funny how that happened. You can guess which event was scheduled first.

Neither mentioned the other, but the split-screen moment offered a vivid demonstration of the depths to which the GOP has sunk. Cheney has spoken out before about her colleagues’ craven capitulation to Trump, but rarely at such length — or with such damning detail.

Such as this scene in the House Republican cloakroom on Jan. 6, before the Capitol was overrun. “Objection sheets” that opposed certifying the electoral college results in various states were laid out on tables, and Cheney’s compliant colleagues were busy signing them — even though a single objection was sufficient. “The things we do for the orange Jesus,” one lawmaker said under his breath.

These people aren’t deluded; they’re just looking out for themselves. “It’s all about survival,” another House member told Cheney.

With her parents in the audience, Cheney ticked off Trump’s outrages and Republican officials’ continuing complicity. “Those who are protecting Donald Trump, elected leaders of my party, are now willing to condemn FBI agents, Department of Justice officials, and pretend that taking top secret SCI documents and keeping them in a desk drawer in an office in Mar-a-Lago … was somehow not a problem.”

“Bit by bit, excuse by excuse, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law. We are rendering indefensible conduct normal, legal and appropriate, as though he were a king,” Cheney said.

“And now Donald Trump has been suggesting, not even subtly, that any legal action against him could result in violence … that if he is prosecuted, his supporters should stand up to our constitutional order and the rule of law, stand up and through whatever means are needed, prevent his prosecution, prevent the application of the law. It is hard to see this as anything but a direct threat to our Constitution, to our republic, and a credible one at that. One can only wonder, is this where the Republican Party will go next: that prosecution is inappropriate because MAGA will violently oppose it?”

Hageman’s address was entitled “Fighting to Protect the Constitution: What Are the Threats and How Do We Fight Back?” and the threat she identified was government itself.

“Over the last 2½ years we have been confronted with an existential threat to our very existence as Americans, to our way of life, to our heritage as a free people, and to our governing philosophy,” she said. “Our state and federal government’s response to covid-19 has laid bare the tyrannical undercurrent that moves beneath our feet, to be let loose as though it’s water flowing over a dam, by bureaucratic dictators who seek to control our lives, our families, our businesses, our houses of worship and our schools.”

To Hageman, “the Biden administration is a constitutional disaster the likes of which we have not seen before. It’s an administration that at this point makes no effort to adhere to even the most rudimentary constructs of what we call the rule of law.”

Reasonable people can disagree about the wisdom of government regulation or the constitutionality of independent agencies. This is not an “existential threat.” Reasonable people can question the wisdom or legality of Biden administration orders, such as student loan forgiveness. But if you’re bemoaning constitutional disasters “the likes of which we have not seen before,” shouldn’t you start with the first president in history who sought to prevent the peaceful transfer of power?

Not Hageman. Trump, in her telling, is not perpetrator but victim, as are his enablers. “Hunter Biden can strike shady deals with foreign businessmen, sell access to his powerful father, all while smoking crack on video, and nothing happens to him,” she said. “But many January 6 defendants are held in jail without trial, in abhorrent living conditions, without access to even the most basic rights that’s guaranteed by our Constitution. And our political elite celebrate their suffering.

“The Clintons can run a multigenerational, multimillion-dollar slush fund with foreign donors, while the FBI raids former president Trump’s home as part of a partisan witch hunt. And the January 6 committee can boast of, quote, protecting our constitution while they run a kangaroo court with no due process, no right of confrontation or cross-examination of witnesses, and no one representing the views of the accused, which is not only former president Trump but anyone who supported him.”

This is the face of the Republican Party in 2022. This is the scary state of our constitution 235 years in.

