Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy with her third child ended in tragedy. She and her husband, John Legend, had named the baby Jack and lost him at 20 weeks — on what she called, in an Instagram post featuring somber images from the hospital room, the “darkest of days.”

Last week, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Teigen — who is pregnant again — gave a talk in which she reflected on that day. “I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” she said.

But now she wanted to correct the record. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

It was “an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” she continued. “And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

I don’t know what happened in that hospital room. But I do know something is wrong with our collective understanding of the word “abortion” if a grown woman failed to grasp until long afterward that she had had one.

An abortion is the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy. Unless you believe that a pregnancy should never be deliberately ended — and few people do — abortion should be treated as what it is: a medical procedure.

And yet, because we hear so often that abortions are acts of thoughtlessness, selfishness or cruelty, people find it hard to acknowledge that abortion can be a medical necessity, or to call tragedies such as Teigen’s by the correct name.

If those choosing abortion wish desperately that they didn’t have to — if they grieve for their lost baby — then, people seem to think, it couldn’t be an abortion.

Recent commenters on Teigen’s initial Instagram post accuse her of having misled her followers — not just about the fact that she had an abortion (which, again, she says she didn’t realize at the time) but even about the fact that she was sad. As though she and Legend faked those sorrowful photos.

Meanwhile, some of her supporters are trying to argue it wasn’t an abortion at all. One writes: “Early induction to save the life of the mother isn’t an abortion.”

Wrong. It can be a moment that cries out for human sympathy and still be an abortion.

A similar confusion occurred in July at a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. Catherine Glenn Foster, chief executive of Americans United for Life, argued under questioning that “if a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion.” She didn’t say it would be understandable or should be legal; she said it wouldn’t be an abortion.

I guess if you believe an abortion is always morally wrong, the idea that it could be clearly morally right simply does not compute. It must be something else!

Sorry — still simply the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy.

The confusion is not confined to individuals in a fog of grief or under pointed congressional questioning. It extends, I think, to anyone who supports abortion rights but still insists that abortion “is not a good thing,” as Kat Rosenfield argued in a column blaming the left for the post-Roe predicament we’re now in.

“No woman sets out to have an abortion,” Rosenfield writes; “nobody wants one on its own merits. Like most medical procedures, abortion is a solution to a problem.”

First: Of course no one wants one on its own merits. No one wants an appendectomy for the fun of it either. Second: If it’s a “solution to a problem,” how is it not a good thing? Do we not want to solve problems?

Fracture reduction — the setting of a broken bone — is a good thing, whether or not the broken leg was a result of carelessness.

Lithotripsy — using ultrasound to break up kidney stones — is a good thing, whether or not those stones could have been avoided by drinking eight glasses of water a day.

And so on. Medical treatment and access to it are good things.

That’s why insisting that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare” might have been smart political strategy, but it has never made logical sense. Abortion is a medical answer to a problem — either an unwanted pregnancy or a wanted pregnancy gone terribly wrong.

Do we want antibiotics to be rare? No. We want meningitis to be rare. Same with abortion. What should be rare is unwanted pregnancy. And there are plenty of ways to accomplish that: better sex education, free and easily accessible contraception, sexual violence prevention, and so on.

I’m grateful to Teigen for setting the record straight about what abortion really is — and what really was an abortion. We want tragedies such as the one she and her husband suffered to be rare. But because we can’t eliminate fatal fetal abnormalities, we should ensure that everyone has access to the solution — and our deep sympathies when they need to use it.

