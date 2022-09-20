Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a time when political rhetoric might be at a low ebb, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has emerged as an eloquent defender of democracy and the rule of law. Having sacrificed her seat in Congress, her support in her lifelong party, many of her former political allies and even a level of personal safety, Cheney has found her highest purpose: to spur the country and her fellow conservatives to guard against the violence and authoritarianism we now face.

Cheney spoke on that mission Monday at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank that has not sacrificed its soul and spine as others have. She began by invoking Abraham Lincoln’s Lyceum Address of 1838, which she said another conservative sent her as she hid with Capitol lawmakers on Jan. 6, 2021. In that address, Lincoln declared that if we meet a serious threat to our republic, “it must spring up amongst us.” Lincoln continued: “It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

And Lincoln plainly foresaw the danger of the mob:

If the laws be continually despised and disregarded, if their rights to be secure in their persons and property, are held by no better tenure than the caprice of a mob, the alienation of their affections from the Government is the natural consequence; and to that, sooner or later, it must come.

Cheney, 184 years later, similarly warned her fellow Americans: The danger now comes not only from the “former president who is attempting to unravel our constitutional republic,” but also from a GOP that would “defend the indefensible.” When people make excuses for Donald Trump, Cheney charged, they “compromise the principles of our democratic republic”; each excuse “incrementally changes that republic.”

Cheney denounced those who played down Jan. 6, who continued to peddle the “toxic lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and who now advance the “legal absurdity” that the vice president can choose the next president. (Of interest, she declared that Mike Pence was essentially “president for most of that day” on Jan. 6 when Trump refused to fulfill his oath.)

She warned that those same elected Republicans now willingly condemn FBI and Justice Department officials and “pretend that taking top-secret SCI documents and keeping them in a desk drawer in an office in Mar-a-Lago or in an unsecured location anywhere was somehow not a problem.” What’s more, the Trump vanguard now would have us believe that “prosecution is inappropriate because MAGA will violently oppose it.”

Cheney explained that with each falsehood and conspiracy theory, conduct once thought to be illegal and unacceptable becomes “permissible.” She warned: “Excuse by excuse, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law. We are rendering indefensible conduct normal, legal and appropriate — as though he were a king.”

Cheney is right to say that this is how democracies fail. She reaffirmed her conservative policies and concerns “about radical liberalism and about wokeness” but said that such concerns don’t merit what the GOP is doing now. “The means do not justify the ends,” she said.

No wonder MAGA forces hate her so. She gives no quarter, indulges no rationalizations and accepts no excuses for Trump — or her party. She brooks no cowardice in defense of the Constitution. Nor should we, the Justice Department or the courts. If we do, Lincoln warned us, we will be left to the “caprice of the mob” and its leader, whose delusions and ego require that democracy fail so he can succeed.

