The Sept. 16 editorial “Uneven justice” was right: “The powder vs. crack cocaine disparity still exists, and it remains unfair.” The Equal Act would finally end the racial disparities in crack and powder cocaine sentencing by changing the sentencing ratio from 18-to-1 to 1-to-1. The bill has already passed the House in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 361-66. A bipartisan coalition has grown further to include 11 sponsoring Senate Republicans, as well as law enforcement groups and civil rights leaders, who are ready to right this pernicious wrong. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has pledged to do everything he can to pass the bill.

So, the editorial’s suggestion that we should instead pursue an Un-Equal Act — an arbitrary “compromise” ratio of 2.5-to-1 — doesn’t make sense. We have 61 votes to pass Equal, a rarity in today’s hyperpartisan Senate. Whenever a vote is scheduled, I believe we will succeed. With a truly transformative bill within reach, why should we settle for less or capitulate before even a vote?

There is no pharmacological difference between crack and powder cocaine. There is no criminological justification for the difference in sentencing guidelines. And when 61 senators agree, there’s no excuse for allowing such a savage injustice to persist.

We have the votes. It is time to send the Equal Act to President Biden’s desk and end the devastation this disparity has caused to too many lives and families.

Cory Booker, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents New Jersey in the U.S. Senate, where he introduced the Equal Act.

Few issues in Congress have such broad, bipartisan support as ending the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine. Both drugs are made of the same underlying substance, and both produce similar physiological effects. Nevertheless, Congress established a 100-to-1 sentencing disparity. In 2010, legislation lowered that disparity to 18-to-1. Legislation in 2018 made the change retroactive. It’s time to end the disparity once and for all.

The Equal Act would do just that and has strong bipartisan support — from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Police, taxpayer and civil rights organizations have endorsed the bill. The Equal Act passed overwhelmingly in the House, with every Democrat and a majority of Republicans supporting it. In the Senate, 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans have co-sponsored the legislation.

Cocaine has destroyed too many lives. U.S. Sentencing Commission data shows that the sentencing disparity doesn’t make Americans safer. Instead, it imposes overly harsh sentences that harm families, waste tax dollars and create intergenerational cycles of crime and poverty. That’s why states from South Carolina to California have eliminated their sentencing disparities. The Senate must act to do the same.

Udi Ofer, Princeton N.J.

The writer is director of the Policy Advocacy Clinic at Princeton University and former deputy national political director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

David Safavian, Alexandria

The writer is general counsel for the American Conservative Union and a former member of the George W. Bush administration.

