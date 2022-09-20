Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump and Federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon might end up regretting their selection of Raymond Dearie as the special master to undertake the review of classified papers retrieved from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club. In fact, as Trump desperately attempts to delay a possible indictment, the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump seems to be gaining speed.

Things took a turn for the worse for Trump and Cannon when the no-nonsense Dearie demanded what Cannon failed to do: make Trump say under oath whether he had “declassified” any documents. That’s a problem for Trump. If he attests to something widely believed to be false (multiple former Trump officials have said there was no outstanding order to declassify documents), he risks criminal charges for lying. If he says he didn’t declassify them, the government’s classification system is final (worsening his liability for hoarding the documents).

Trump’s attorney’s are refusing to answer Dearie’s questions about declassification for now, an astounding act of gamesmanship. Their defiance will only bring Dearie closer to the point of ruling that there is no dispute as to classification (contrary to Cannon’s assertion). Given the nature of the documents and the potential threat to national security their mishandling poses, it seems virtually impossible for Trump to sustain an executive privilege claim.

This should have been obvious to Cannon as well, but she chose to fob the decision off to Dearie, who — unless the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit beats him to the punch — will likely end Trump’s bogus attempt to recover top-secret documents that never belonged to him.

Trump’s team is also whining that Dearie is moving expeditiously with a final report due back to Cannon no later than Nov. 30. If Trump’s advisers were betting on Dearie dragging his feet, they seemed to have miscalculated.

In fact, Dearie might be the least of Trump’s new legal travails. The New York Times reports that former White House attorney Eric Herschmann “warned [Trump] late last year that he could face legal liability if he did not return government materials he had taken with him when he left office.” Herschmann has already been called to testify before a federal grand jury. If he confirms this account, it could be “the latest evidence that Mr. Trump had been informed of the legal perils of holding onto material that is now at the heart of a Justice Department criminal investigation into his handling of the documents and the possibility that he or his aides engaged in obstruction,” the Times reported.

In other words, just as Trump was warned that his scheme to secure phony electors to overturn the 2020 election was illegal, it seems he knew it was illegal to keep highly sensitive documents. He did it anyway.

To be clear, Trump should have been on notice that the materials were classified and not properly held by him given that the government had requested the documents and then subpoenaed them. But the new evidence makes clear that his own former advisers were telling him, as the Times put it, about “the seriousness of the issue and the potential for investigations and legal exposure if he did not return the documents, particularly any classified material.” This is as close to definitive proof of criminal intent as you will get.

Trump never learns. He continually disregards the advice of serious lawyers. Instead, he searches for answers he prefers from cranks, incompetents and partisan ideologues. (In the case of Mar-a-Lago, he has reportedly turned to non-lawyer and right-wing zealot Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.) That not only lands him in hot water but also risks making the serious lawyers into adverse witnesses against him.

Trump remains his own worst legal enemy. At this rate, it’s possible the Justice Department will make its decision on whether it will charge Trump for his document-hoarding by year’s end.

