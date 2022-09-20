Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sept. 18 front-page article “Va. restricts rights of transgender students” discussed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policy of “preserving parental” and “free speech rights” in the public schools. This is simply another veiled attempt by the Republican Party to expand conditional citizenship for a vast swath of the population. About 4,000 Virginia transgender youths can now be added to the list of second-class citizens that already include LGTBQ adults, immigrants, women, the poor and people of color.

Mr. Youngkin’s desire for the presidency has, as the article noted, terrified many of these Virginia youths as he panders to the Republican Party’s long con of recognizing only those who are White, male, heterosexual, Christian and wealthy (or those who aspire to be) as full citizens of the United States. All others are allowed to exist conditionally and are expected to be grateful for whatever they get.

Andrew Wilson, Alexandria

A new Virginia state policy allows parents to control their children’s gender expression at school. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration claims that this “delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights.” But, as a queer high school student, I know too well the harm in blindly assuming parents always know best.

I still hear about queer youths who are rejected, abused or kicked out of their homes by their parents. I cannot express the devastation of rejection in words, but a statistic might: Queer youths rejected by their families are almost twice as likely to attempt suicide. When queer students lose support from home, school can be their only safe space. Parents should not be allowed to take that away as well.

It is vital to work toward making schools a sanctuary for all queer students. I am terrified for my classmates who might lose what few protections they have in a month. Students must start organizing against the policy now.

Patrick Bai, Alexandria

“Parents’ rights” is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s slick euphemism for “let’s out vulnerable trans kids to their transphobic parents so they can kick them out of the house as soon as possible. As an added bonus, let’s make the trans kids as unsafe as possible while at school.”

In threatening to out students, Mr. Youngkin (R) has outed himself as an anti-LGBTQ politician aiming for higher office by crushing the bodies and spirits of children.

Kate Wilson, Alexandria

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has demonstrated that he is governing to inflame hot-button wedge issues to divide society in his quest to burnish his extreme Republican credentials for a 2024 presidential campaign. Worse, he is willing to ignore federal and Virginia law to do it.

The idea that prohibiting teachers from disparaging trans students by referring to a female as a male or vice versa is a violation of their “constitutionally protected free speech rights” is absurd.

The administration claims, “It is not under the school’s or government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students.” How is prohibiting discrimination against a vulnerable set of students imposing ideological beliefs?

Sadly, these are the same arguments that administrations from an earlier period would have made to defend segregation and the disparagement of Black students for ideological and political purposes.

Christopher Ambrose, Lorton

Am I missing something here? According to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policy, teachers have the “constitutionally protected” free-speech rights to refuse to call their transgender students by their preferred names and pronouns, but that same constitutional free-speech right does not allow them to call a student by their preferred name without written consent from the parents.

That’s not how the First Amendment works. The government cannot allow “free speech” only when it agrees with what you are saying. The whole purpose of the First Amendment is to protect the right to say things the government disagrees with. Either teachers have First Amendment rights with respect to a student’s name and gender or they don’t.

Nancy Broff, Arlington

