The Sept. 18 Metro article “ Montgomery official apologizes for keeping alcohol in government office ” reported on an inspector general report that stated : Montgomery County Planning Board Chairman Casey Anderson “stored and routinely served alcoholic beverages to subordinate employees, commissioners, and visitors.”

The public is entitled to know who those people are since they might have been involved in land-use decisions that affect our community. For example, such after-hours drinking parties could have led to inappropriate ex parte conversations.