Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Don’t mess with Texas” has long been the motto of the state’s considerable population of insecure men, desperate to proclaim their toughness to anyone who will listen. But right now, it’s Texas that’s messing with America. In fact, the nation is under attack from our second-largest state, in ways that have deep and troubling implications.

Texas is the locus of some of the most repugnant culture war extremism anywhere in the country, driven from below by right-wing activists and above by the state government. For instance, earlier this year the state began subjecting families of trans kids to invasive investigations, and a new PEN America report shows that Texas is the site of more school book bans than any other state.

But what happens inside Texas is one thing. Even more disturbing is the way Texas Republicans are so eager to reach beyond their state’s borders to bring their reactionary conservatism to the whole country.

Advertisement

Here are some recent developments:

That’s just from the last week or so. Going back a little further, it was Texas that filed a deranged lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow Texas’ abortion vigilante law to stand was a clear sign it would soon overturn Roe v. Wade. The state is also in the vanguard of voter suppression and gerrymandering.

In fact, Texas Republicans are such committed opponents of popular rule that their party’s platform advocates for an in-state electoral college for statewide elections. That would leverage their gerrymandering of legislative districts into a system enabling them to win and hold executive power even when most voters choose their opponents.

That’s more about the future than the present, since no Democrat has won a statewide election there in years. But as every Texas Republican knows and fears, it will happen before long. The state is steadily if slowly trending toward blue, due to a number of factors including its growing Latino population. To illustrate, Mitt Romney won there in 2012 by 16 points. Four years later, Donald Trump won by nine points. And in 2020, Trump prevailed by just 5 ½ points.

Advertisement

All this shows how Texas is in some ways a political microcosm of the United States. It features Republicans whose ability to attract majority support keeps diminishing, and in response, rather than trying to attract moderates, they run further to the right, seeking out the most divisive culture war fights they can create.

As part of that effort, the state’s Republicans have made it their project not only to change the way life is lived in their own state, but to do everything in their power — with the assistance of some well-placed judges — to make the rest of the country’s laws follow suit. And they’re making a whole lot of progress, whether the rest of us like it or not.

GiftOutline Gift Article