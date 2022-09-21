The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The genius of Alexandra Petri

September 21, 2022 at 4:07 p.m. EDT
The sign for a Patagonia retail store is seen in Atlanta on Sept. 15. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

I don’t think I have ever disagreed with Alexandra Petri’s columns. I would be sure that I have agreed if I was completely sure that I have correctly interpreted her writings. Anyway, I want to congratulate Ms. Petri for her “report” on the Billionaires’ Coalition emergency meeting in her Sept. 17 op-ed, “You would trade your elite billionaire status to save THIS planet?

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. (Actually, I think I laughed.) Ms. Petri is a genius.

Rhoda Dechter Goldstein, Rockville

