I don’t think I have ever disagreed with Alexandra Petri’s columns. I would be sure that I have agreed if I was completely sure that I have correctly interpreted her writings. Anyway, I want to congratulate Ms. Petri for her “report” on the Billionaires’ Coalition emergency meeting in her Sept. 17 op-ed, “You would trade your elite billionaire status to save THIS planet?”
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. (Actually, I think I laughed.) Ms. Petri is a genius.
Rhoda Dechter Goldstein, Rockville