Monica Hesse’s gratuitous trashing in her Sept. 16 Style column of British King Charles III was in bad taste, especially as Britain and the world remember the life of his mother, Elizabeth II. Those of us living in 1997 remember well the tragic death of Princess Diana, a year after her divorce from Charles. Over the many years since her death, we have learned more than we needed to know about the details (at times lewd) attending Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s long affair during Charles and Diana’s marriage.