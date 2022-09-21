Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is surely a stunt and might be a scandal. But the chaos along the border that impelled him to do it is a scandal, too. To be clear, Florida officials were in the wrong if, as reports suggest, they misled migrants regarding the nature of the trip. But DeSantis’s (R) tactics — as well as those of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has also been shipping migrants to other parts of the country — has refocused public attention on our ongoing immigration crisis and the failure of the Biden administration to adequately address it.

The numbers are astonishing. More than 2 million people have been apprehended so far this fiscal year trying to enter the country illegally, a record.

More than 1 million have been released into the country to pursue asylum claims, adding to the already stupendous number of such cases pending before immigration courts. Only 10 U.S. cities have a population larger than that.

No one thinks these cases can be heard in anything approaching a reasonable time period. This means that we have de facto admitted these people to live and work here for an indefinite amount of time.

That might satisfy the appearance of legality, but it flagrantly defies the law’s substance. The United States has a legal immigration system that details who has the right to work and live here. Asylum was meant to be a way for people from war-torn countries or those with claims of persecution to sidestep that process. It was not intended as a way to provide entry to millions of people from poorly governed, economically stagnant nations.

Yet that is what the Biden administration is doing at unprecedented levels. People who come from Mexico and Central America can improve their lives dramatically by gaining entrance to America’s golden door. If what’s going on now is allowed to continue, expect millions more people to line up on the border for years to come.

Of course, that’s what some people want. They say the United States needs more workers and that effectively unlimited immigration will provide them. Perhaps they are right. But it is clear that many Americans don’t agree. That’s why efforts to legalize this massive flow have stumbled in Congress for 20 years.

Indeed, flouting majority opinion by stretching the law beyond its intended purpose is neither good politics nor good policy. Using asylum laws to circumvent the political process makes it more difficult to legalize substantial immigration. Moreover, it increases the appeal of former president Donald Trump, who made immigration one of his main calling cards when he entered politics. The recent Swedish election shows that ignoring real public concerns about immigration drives ordinary voters to extreme politicians who pledge to deal with those issues. Biden’s current policy strengthens Trump and the ultra-MAGA politicians the president claims to oppose.

Sending migrants to Democratic areas, however unseemly it may be, has pushed the issue into the consciousness of the voters who enable these policies. The small number of migrants who have been bused to New York City and Washington, D.C., are a mere fraction of what poorer communities along the border have had to assimilate in the past few months. If those migrants are overwhelming those city’s governments, border communities have a message: Welcome to the party. Maybe now we can talk about real solutions.

The Biden administration could end the migrant crisis if it wanted to. It could enforce the law. It could expand the number of immigration judges exponentially so that asylum cases can be heard expeditiously. And it could treat migrants the same way we would treat people affected by a natural disaster, by setting up temporary centers that are large enough to handle them. Don’t allow migrants to work until they have been granted asylum status.

This approach would probably get Republican approval, in exchange for immigration priorities they want. Finish the wall. Expand the number of Border Patrol personnel. Define asylum narrowly so that it doesn’t become a back door to mass legal immigration. There’s a deal to be had if Democrats genuinely want to compromise.

The reason we have the crisis — and the reason DeSantis resorted to his stunt — is that Democrats don’t want a true compromise. A small but vocal minority in their base no longer supports serious limits on immigration, and Biden’s policies are making it a reality. Meanwhile, the reasonable Democratic majority refuses to cross the powerful interest group.

The midterms might give them the incentive they need to do so. The Martha’s Vineyard contretemps pushed mass illegal immigration into mainstream American view. A GOP victory, especially one concentrated on the southern border, will thus be a mandate for changing Biden’s policy. That would be good for the country.

