Opinion A moment with the queen

September 21, 2022 at 4:06 p.m. EDT
Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of the White House on July 7, 1976, as she stands with President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford. (J. Walter Green/AP)

In July 1976, Queen Elizabeth II came to Washington for a state dinner with President Gerald Ford. I was 18 and had just moved to D.C. four months earlier from a small town in rural Pennsylvania. I was working at a flower shop/plant store on Pennsylvania Avenue just a block from the White House, which gave me a front-row seat for a lot of exciting things happening right down the street. Pretty awesome for a young, wet-behind-the-ears girl from a small town.

Walking down Pennsylvania Avenue one day looking to get some lunch, I saw a small crowd gathered in front of Blair House, the president’s guesthouse for visiting dignitaries. Curious, I walked toward the crowd and got to the front of the sidewalk barrier. My timing was good, because within a few minutes the queen came out and walked to a waiting limousine. Even though it was 46 years ago, I still have those images in my mind’s eye. She was wearing a bright green dress with a pattern of white shapes and white gloves and carried a purse. As the limo drove away, she waved to us from the window. I remember pinching myself and thinking wow, I sure live in a pretty cool place. Sure not in Kansas anymore.

Vicki Lindsay, McLean

