“My view is you can’t have your cake and eat it, too.” — Judge and special master Raymond J. Dearie on whether the Trump team needs to disclose what (if any) documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified and when Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight This is actually a fascinating legal area! Indeed, cake-having doctrine dates to the code of Hammurabi: “If someone shall seek to take a flat cake of pounded barley belonging to another man, his arms shall be cut off and he shall be flung into the water among the birds of prey.”

Likewise, the Old Testament contains a tale concerning the having and eating of cake, in which two women arguing over possession of a cake (one wishes to have it, the other, to eat it) bring it before King Solomon to settle the dispute. Solomon seizes a sword and cuts the cake in half, giving half to each woman, and utters the following proverb, “Wow! This worked out flawlessly! Let’s try it with a baby!”

The New Testament offers fewer observations on cake, except that Jesus dodges the question entirely by just multiplying any grain products that are in front of him that could be the subject of dispute.

Plato contemplated the question of having cake in his famous metaphor of the cake, coming to the conclusion that although many people thought they were having cake, some people were only having cake in their minds. Chaos ensued. This marked the beginning of the end of Athenian democracy.

Roman cake law, meanwhile, said that anyone was entitled to cake if he or she had the appropriate state-issued coin and approached the cake using the proper forms and roads.

Cake-having was clearly circumscribed in medieval Europe: “The Serf may have no Cake, for he is a Villein and lowest of the Low, and any Cake that appertaineth unto him belongeth of Right unto his Lord. His Lord may have and enjoy even unto eight Cakes, with a ninth to be partaken of upon days of Feasting.”

Throughout most of the Renaissance, cake law continued remarkably unaltered, although the stealing of small cakes was regarded as a tort.

All this changed with the French Revolution, sparked by Marie Antoinette’s suggestion that the peasantry ought to eat cake while not having cake. This threw the populace into disarray, and the Declaration of Rights of the Man and of the Citizen was issued to resolve the cake dispute. As an indirect result, Joseph-Ignace Guillotin proposed an innovative device for cake slicing that was used to great effect.

And U.S. cake jurisprudence is founded on Marbury v. Madison, when the Supreme Court ruled that the judiciary had the first right to look at cake and decide whether it wants to have it or eat it before the executive branch gets a bite. All domestic cake law evolved from there, expanding to cover a whole range of confections.

So, former president Donald Trump’s decision to take a bunch of classified documents with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office and then insist that he declassified them with his mind, but maybe did not, depending upon who is asking, seemed, at first, like a novel case: No president had ever tried this before! Maybe a new rule was needed.

But actually, when you slice into it, it turns out: It’s cake. And when it comes to having and eating that, the rule is clear.

