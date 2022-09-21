In her Sept. 16 op-ed, “Both parties’ pet economic theories are kaput,” Megan McArdle illustrated the tailspin both political parties have sent our economy into without a realistic plan to drag us out of it. With national debt skyrocketing, pumping more money from our coffers while passing the Inflation Reduction Act was comical. We no longer have a “get out of recession free” card, a theoretical afterburner that can use unemployed workers and economic stimulus to pull our economy up. Food costs have increased by roughly 10 percent, and fuel prices are through the roof. The White House needs to face a reality of rising prices and adapt its strategy accordingly.