More recently, during a campaign visit at a church, she repeated his 2015 claim that immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border are criminals.

“They are bringing drugs. They are bringing crime. They are rapists, and that’s who’s coming across our border,” she said.

In that same appearance, she said she didn’t mind if President Joe Biden criticized her and Trump followers who support the mob that assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6 because Jesus Christ was also criticized.

“You can call us extremists. You can call us domestic terrorists. You know who else was called a lot of names his whole life? Jesus,” she said.