Christine Emba’s Sept. 18 op-ed, “Finally, a billionaire willing to smack back at capitalism,” commended the founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia by making a sweeping castigation of all billionaires and by denigrating capitalism for being uncaring and selfish. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Ms. Emba made clear her dislike for people who have a lot of money and bit the hand that feeds her; to wit, capitalism.

Money is used to convey wealth, and capitalism is the only means by which wealth is created. There is no other way. Zip, zero, nada.

Wealth is made only by successfully using capital. The process is called capitalism. Even communists must employ capitalism to produce wealth. And we all know that communists, and their political cousins — socialists — are poor wealth-makers when compared with the risk-taking entrepreneurs found in countries with free-market economies.

If there are no capitalists producing wealth, there is no need for money. No money means no Patagonia.

Jimm Roberts, Alexandria

