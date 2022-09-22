I am sure that I must not be the only one who sees such a disconnect between two Sept. 17 news articles: “ Job glut fuels a labor crisis ” and “ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard depart for Cape Cod ”? We have a lot of jobs that we can’t fill across this country. Restaurants with open tables are turning away customers because they don’t have service staff or kitchen help. Yet Fox News screams every night about migrants invading our country.

Let’s admit we need these migrants to get our economy running again. Give them a crash course in English, if they need it, and link them up with the jobs they came here seeking. This effort would not be without its logistical challenges, of course, but the first step is to declare that we are happy these migrants are here.