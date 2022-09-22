The Sept. 18 editorial “One way to repair the Supreme Court” noted that the court needs repair and, as the polls tell us, most of the country agrees. However, the editorial’s recommendations were related only to the length of terms of service and the “self-sabotage” of recent widely unpopular decisions. But there’s another problem about the court that needs correction. There are no ethics rules to which justices must adhere, and that is a huge reason for the public’s loss of confidence in the court. The court could and should adopt an ethics code with enforcement provisions.