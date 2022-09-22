Such Republicans will refuse to accept the results of loss but will happily accept the results of a win. This is precisely what they have done in previous elections. How can officials who won election on the same 2020 ballot on which Donald Trump lost the presidency be true election “deniers” when they affirm their own ascent to office?

The Sept. 19 front-page article “ Will GOP hopefuls reject results? ” reported that “a dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests.” This is a misleading statement.

The media has not adequately highlighted this basic contradiction of which Mr. Trump’s supporters seem unaware. The election deniers should instead be called sore losers, for that is what they are. This epithet is one that most people understand and detest — whether it applies to the loser of an election or the kid who fails to shake the hands of the winning Little League team.