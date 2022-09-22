The Sept. 19 front-page article “Will GOP hopefuls reject results?” reported that “a dozen Republican candidates in competitive races for governor and Senate have declined to say whether they would accept the results of their contests.” This is a misleading statement.
The media has not adequately highlighted this basic contradiction of which Mr. Trump’s supporters seem unaware. The election deniers should instead be called sore losers, for that is what they are. This epithet is one that most people understand and detest — whether it applies to the loser of an election or the kid who fails to shake the hands of the winning Little League team.
Lucy Fischer, Pittsburgh