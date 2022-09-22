After reading the Sept. 18 Metro article “Flying high while turning 75,” I was left with many questions: How many tax dollars were spent on this extravagant air show? What effect did it have on the climate? For example, how much carbon was emitted during this air show? We are no longer waiting for climate chaos. It is with us. If anyone is in doubt, go to Pakistan, which experienced the monsoon of the century. There are many, many examples of climate chaos. I’m just astonished that the Air Force would continue to waste tax dollars and avoid these concerns.
Janice Sevre-Duszynska, Towson
The Sept. 18 article about the Joint Base Andrews Air Show indicated that Sept. 17 coincided with the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. I note that it was also the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Antietam. An estimated 22,717 young men were either killed, wounded or missing as a result of that carnage in 1862. Many others no doubt suffered lasting psychological injuries. Let us remember that these human costs are the actual and most tragic fruits of war. Slick public relations circuses that waste taxpayer money are fairy tales bent on perpetuating the profiteering military-industrial-congressional complex.
The article mentioned that each branch of the military had recruiting stations at the event. Did the recruiters note the Antietam anniversary to the young people stopping by, or that the U.S. military is the single largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, or that it is also the largest consumer of energy in the United States?
While working Americans are struggling under inflation, we have on display here privileged spending, fairy-tale militarism, nonessential energy consumption and avoidable greenhouse gas emissions.
Andrews, next year, park the people’s assets and take a short trip over to Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg, Md. There, please solemnly explain to your employers (the American people) what you are doing to truly promote peace.
James P. Wagner, Frederick