After reading the Sept. 18 Metro article “Flying high while turning 75,” I was left with many questions: How many tax dollars were spent on this extravagant air show? What effect did it have on the climate? For example, how much carbon was emitted during this air show? We are no longer waiting for climate chaos. It is with us. If anyone is in doubt, go to Pakistan, which experienced the monsoon of the century. There are many, many examples of climate chaos. I’m just astonished that the Air Force would continue to waste tax dollars and avoid these concerns.