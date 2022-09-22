Nationwide protests
Iran is being rocked by nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran last week for the alleged crime of wearing an improper hijab. Amini had been taken into custody by a special police unit that enforces Iran’s obligatory Islamic dress codes. Images of her, bruised and on life support, spread on social media, and her name has become the latest rallying cry against the regime’s repression and misogyny. Women have largely powered the protests.
Unprecedented scenes in Iran: woman sits on top of utility box and cuts her hair in main square in Kerman to protest death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police. People clap their hands and chant “Death to the dictator.” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/2oyuKV80Ac— Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) September 20, 2022
You know Yalda Moaiery’s most famous image. I know her as a colleague and a friend. Yalda is an accredited photographer with over 20 years experience. She was arrested Friday while doing her job. She was photographing women protesting mandatory hijab in Tehran. #مهسا_امینی #Iran pic.twitter.com/LA9rG7nXV9— Jason Rezaian (@jrezaian) September 20, 2022
I wrote for @Newsweek on #IranProtests2022— Arash Azizi 🟣 آرش عزیزی (@arash_tehran) September 21, 2022
Why and how are women leading the protests? And where can they go from here?https://t.co/6y8xRjwYKU
International legal trouble
Iran is also embroiled in some nasty fights at The Hague. Potentially most consequential is the complaint filed at the International Criminal Court by families the 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down in 2020. Plaintiffs want the incident investigated as a war crime.
The families of the victims of flight #PS752 @ps752justice have now officially submitted a claim to the prosecutors office of the @IntlCrimCourt— Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) September 14, 2022
Oct. 4 marks 1000 days since Iran shot down the ✈️ using 2 Russian missiles - killing 176 including dozens of Canadians #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aozzMLmsDc
.@esmaeilion , noted Iranian novelist who lost his daughter and wife in the shooting down of #PS752 , joins #IranProtests2022, addresses the father of #Mahsa_Amini, calls for a struggle till freedom for #Iran pic.twitter.com/yqnm2ydnf2— Arash Azizi 🟣 آرش عزیزی (@arash_tehran) September 21, 2022
Nuclear talks
Meanwhile, nuclear negotiations between Tehran and world powers have stalled. Again. With Iran’s economy long sputtering under the weight of sanctions, the value of the rial, Iran’s national currency, along with the nation’s spending power, has nosedived.
When it comes to explaining Iran's negotiating approach, I still think the theory with the most explanatory power is the idea that returning to the "same deal" needs to appear different. If that holds, then the SCO pageantry could provide political cover.https://t.co/FKuyLWQQuc— Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) September 15, 2022
Important show of support for the IAEA & demonstration that there is no room to negotiate on the safeguards investigation in talks to restore the JCPOA. Iran must provide credible cooperation & meet its legally required obligations under the NPT. https://t.co/afJ8F0cWmi— Kelsey Davenport (@KelseyDav) September 14, 2022
Hostages
And we cannot forget the four Americans held hostage in Tehran — and the resulting pressure to release them.
SPOTTED: our @BOFHcampaign sidewalk decal in Times Sq NYC.🍎— Neda #bringEMADhome #FreeEMAD (@NedaSharghi) September 21, 2022
These are OUR American hostages & wrongful detainees.🇺🇸
These are OUR brothers & sisters, fathers & friends.
These are Our Americans.🇺🇸@POTUS Don't Forget Us #bringthemhome@TheWNBPA @isaacampbellart #UNGA #UNGA77 pic.twitter.com/uKYueWhClT
Raisi in the U.S.
Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, is accused of crimes against humanity for overseeing the execution of thousands of dissidents in 1988. His address at the U.N. General Assembly— like his “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday, the first with a major American news program — was predictably tone-deaf. He also reneged on a planned interview with journalist Christiane Amanpour when she declined to wear a headscarf for the questioning.
Hundreds of Iranians protesting in front of UN building in NYC while the #UNGA is underway. Iranian president Raisi spoke today. @AlinejadMasih urges international community to stand with the people of #Iran during #IranianProtests in name of #Mahsa_Amini#مهسا_امینی #UNGA77 pic.twitter.com/9TGYhb99QS— Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) September 21, 2022
Iran's President Raisi holds a picture of Qasem Soleimani at the #UNGA: "This is a leader who fought against oppression - the US committed a crime when they killed him" pic.twitter.com/ehDbEeTy86— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 21, 2022
As Raisi held up Qasim Soleimani’s pic in #UNGA people in Soleimani’s own hometown are pulling it down. #Iran #MahsaAminii #مهساامینی #مهسا_امینی— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) September 21, 2022
pic.twitter.com/n5sIL8qiHB
While the world is shocked by #Iran regime's brutality in how #Mahsa_Amini was murdered, @60Minutes is giving unwarranted airtime to Raisi (butcher of #1988Massacre).@CBS should echo the voice of the people of Iran, not that of the dictators ruling them. #ProsecuteRaisiNOW pic.twitter.com/Kv6B2OHSOc— IAC New York (@IAC_NY) September 17, 2022
Protests are sweeping Iran & women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the “morality police”. Human rights groups say at least 8 have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more. 1/7— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 22, 2022
Supreme Leader death watch
Iran has faced crises before — and simultaneous ones. This time, though, the storm comes as Iran’s supreme leader since 1989, Ali Khamenei, appears increasingly frail. Recent reports of his imminent demise may have been premature, but at 83 years old, he likely does not have long to live. Could his regime’s days also be numbered?
“Death to Khamenei!" chant protesters in Orumiyeh, northwest #Iran, who gathered today for the funeral of Farjad Darvishi, “who died in the hands of the security agents, according to the Bazaar Civil Protest Telegram channel, which posted the video. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/Zm8aLRe6pG— IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) September 21, 2022
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has made a public appearance at a mosque event after concerns about his health linger...#Khamenei has led #Iran for three decades, one of the longest serving rulers in the Middle East. His potential successor is unclear. pic.twitter.com/Gmw5A7XNcZ— HistoryDAO (@History_DAO) September 20, 2022
The deteriorating health of the octogenarian has highlighted the issue of who will succeed the Supreme Leader. @UANI’s resource explores the process of succession & potential candidates, such as #Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi & Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba. https://t.co/zzVKt4SVqX pic.twitter.com/e06telsKKY— UANI (@UANI) September 19, 2022
More on Iran hostages
Look inside the life of a family whose husband and father is held hostage in Iran. “Bring Them Home,” a Post Opinions short film, shows the ordeal to free him: