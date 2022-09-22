Iran is being rocked by nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran last week for the alleged crime of wearing an improper hijab. Amini had been taken into custody by a special police unit that enforces Iran’s obligatory Islamic dress codes. Images of her, bruised and on life support, spread on social media, and her name has become the latest rallying cry against the regime’s repression and misogyny. Women have largely powered the protests.