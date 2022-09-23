Bombers would not have needed to be diverted from distant battle zones; American planes flew over Auschwitz repeatedly in the summer and fall of 1944, bombing German oil factories in the camp’s industrial zone, less than five miles from the gas chambers. As for the risk of accidentally killing Jewish inmates, if the Roosevelt administration had been worried about that danger, it could have bombed the railways and bridges leading to the death camp, which would not have involved any civilian casualties. That’s what Jewish groups requested at the time; it would have disrupted the trains that were transporting hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz. Bridges in particular took a long time to repair.

In his Sept. 18 op-ed, “ What are the limitations that define tragedy? ,” George F. Will claimed that the Roosevelt administration was right to refuse to bomb Auschwitz because “bombing the killing camps would have diverted bombers from military targets, and … would have killed many Jews.”

George McGovern, the U.S. senator and 1972 Democratic presidential nominee, was one of the pilots who bombed those oil factories in the industrial zone of Auschwitz. In a postwar interview, he said: “There is no question we should have attempted … to go after Auschwitz. There was a pretty good chance we could have blasted those rail lines off the face of the earth, which would have interrupted the flow of people to those death chambers, and we had a pretty good chance of knocking out those gas ovens.” McGovern added: “Franklin Roosevelt was a great man and he was my political hero,” he said in the interview. “But I think he made two great mistakes in World War II.” One was the internment of Japanese Americans; the other was the decision “not to go after Auschwitz. … God forgive us for that tragic miscalculation.”