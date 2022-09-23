Colbert I. King’s Sept. 17 op-ed, “Old, new and borrowed — D.C.’s 2022 ballot has it (almost) all covered,” forgot to include “something recycled” in regard to the upcoming D.C. elections: Every candidate is either an incumbent or will win because an incumbent, notably Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), decided not to seek reelection. Even ballot Initiative 82 has previously been dealt with. Public financing was supposed to fix this but has done little but waste taxpayers’ dollars.
Nationwide, nine of the 10 largest U.S. cities impose term limits on either their councils, mayors or both. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties impose term limits on their councils. Maryland and Virginia impose limits on their governors.
In 1994, D.C. voters overwhelmingly approved term limits only to have them overturned by the council in 2001. “The District of Columbia Term Limits Campaign” was proposed in 2019 by James Butler but was disallowed because it conflicted with Title IV of the Home Rule Act. Ironically, D. Michael Bennett, then-chair of the D.C. Board of Elections, stepped down last year, stating that “these kinds of responsibilities and jobs — people shouldn’t sit in them forever.”
The vast majority of the legislation that comes before the council passes unanimously. Even the “independents” on the council are abusing the process by attempting a political transmogrification only to remain politically unchanged. Our primary elections are closed, and ranked-choice voting was a distraction.
The citizens of D.C. deserve more democracy and less demagoguery.
Greg Boyd, Washington