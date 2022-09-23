Colbert I. King’s Sept. 17 op-ed, “Old, new and borrowed — D.C.’s 2022 ballot has it (almost) all covered,” forgot to include “something recycled” in regard to the upcoming D.C. elections: Every candidate is either an incumbent or will win because an incumbent, notably Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), decided not to seek reelection. Even ballot Initiative 82 has previously been dealt with. Public financing was supposed to fix this but has done little but waste taxpayers’ dollars.