Regarding the Sept. 20 Metro article “Hopkins may drop CareFirst, leaving its patients in the lurch”: As a health-care provider practicing in Baltimore City, I’ve seen my fair share of inequities because of unnecessary health insurance complexities, but the potential for 300,000 patients to lose their covered services over a payer dispute takes the cake.

CareFirst accused Johns Hopkins Health System of putting “the people we collectively serve” in the middle of contract negotiations, which Hopkins denies. But what’s the real problem here? When the health-care system places full and unchecked emphasis on profit over patient care, patients become pawns at the whim of these institutions.

The Medicare For All Act, as presented by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) in the House and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Senate, would remedy this situation by removing the complexity of this multi-payer, for-profit health-care system in exchange for a federally administered health insurance program in which every single provider and hospital would be considered “in network.”

Further, it would rein in billions of wasted dollars spent on insurance company administrative costs that are currently passed on to patients. It would remove the financial barriers to care that exist in our current system by eliminating co-pays, premiums and deductibles — while harnessing the negotiating power of Medicare to federally negotiate lower drug prices. Most of all, it would allow the United States to finally join every major industrialized nation in the world in offering health care as a basic human right.

Kristy Fogle, Reisterstown, Md.

The writer, a licensed physician assistant, is a board member with Progressive Maryland and founder of the Maryland Progressive Healthcare Coalition.

I am one of the 300,000-plus people in the metro area affected by the dispute between Johns Hopkins and CareFirst. I am insured with BlueCross BlueShield through my out-of-state employer. My employer’s open enrollment period has historically occurred in November, before the Dec. 4 cutoff date. I do not have a choice in insurance other than forgoing my employer’s insurance and paying for it myself.

I am a cancer survivor. I have been cancer-free for 14 years. Several years ago, I deliberately started moving to the Hopkins medical network with an eye to having all my doctors in one system and looking toward the day I am eligible for Medicare. I wanted to make sure that I could have continuity of care.

Now I am in the middle of two large organizations playing chicken. This is unconscionable toward both organizations’ patients and customers.

Sarah Sullivan Wallace, College Park

The pandemic might be “over,” according to those in power, but we are facing another health-care crisis in the D.C. area: health insurance coverage.

The recent moves made by CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System to discontinue coverage, putting the medical care and lives of patients at risk, is awful and unethical. To engage in such uncaring negotiation tactics, with the cost being paid by patients, is the worst of our health-care system.

The choice of medical care and doctor-patient relationships is disappearing. D.C. must allow another preferred-provider organization option to provide for individuals and families. Currently, only CareFirst and Kaiser are offered. We must allow another provider to compete in the D.C. health-care marketplace, or the lives and care of the many who live here will be at risk.

Abha Sinha, Washington

